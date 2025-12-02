Oil sales plunge in November

KARACHI: The country’s overall oil sales dropped 10 per cent year-on-year and 5pc month-on-month to 1.418 million tonnes during November.

However, sales inched up by 1pc to 6.808m tonnes during 5MFY26 from 6.753m tonnes in the same period last year, AKD Securities said while quoting data of Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC).

Despite harvesting season for kharif crop followed by a recovery after monsoon rains and floods all over the country and improving heavy vehicles sales, high speed diesel (HSD) sales during November remained subdued to 683,000 tonnes, down 13pc YoY and 4pc MoM, while it rose 4pc to 3.019m tonnes in 5MFY26 from 2.889m tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Petrol sales declined 9pc YoY and 7pc MoM to 608,000 tonnes in November. However, they crawled up by 2pc during 5MFY26 to 3.236m tonnes from 3.185m tonnes in the comparable period.

High petrol prices might have affected the MoM sales, but brisk sales of two-wheelers and petrol-driven vehicles kept petrol sales slightly higher.

Sales of furnace oil (FO) clocked in at 25,000 tonnes, down by 32pc YoY and 9pc MoM in November, while it posted a huge drop of 67pc to 100,000 tonnes during 5MFY26 from 306,000 tonnes in the same period last year.

