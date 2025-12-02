E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Oil sales plunge in November

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 07:44am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The country’s overall oil sales dropped 10 per cent year-on-year and 5pc month-on-month to 1.418 million tonnes during November.

However, sales inched up by 1pc to 6.808m tonnes during 5MFY26 from 6.753m tonnes in the same period last year, AKD Securities said while quoting data of Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC).

Despite harvesting season for kharif crop followed by a recovery after monsoon rains and floods all over the country and improving heavy vehicles sales, high speed diesel (HSD) sales during November remained subdued to 683,000 tonnes, down 13pc YoY and 4pc MoM, while it rose 4pc to 3.019m tonnes in 5MFY26 from 2.889m tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Petrol sales declined 9pc YoY and 7pc MoM to 608,000 tonnes in November. However, they crawled up by 2pc during 5MFY26 to 3.236m tonnes from 3.185m tonnes in the comparable period.

High petrol prices might have affected the MoM sales, but brisk sales of two-wheelers and petrol-driven vehicles kept petrol sales slightly higher.

Sales of furnace oil (FO) clocked in at 25,000 tonnes, down by 32pc YoY and 9pc MoM in November, while it posted a huge drop of 67pc to 100,000 tonnes during 5MFY26 from 306,000 tonnes in the same period last year.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe