E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Tahir Sherani Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 05:13pm
A view shows an oil pump jack outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on June 4, 2023. — Reuters/File
A view shows an oil pump jack outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on June 4, 2023. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan on Wednesday received its first-ever shipment of US crude with the cargo arriving at Cnergyico’s offshore terminal, marking a new chapter in Pak-US trade relations.

The cargo arrived aboard the Suezmax vessel MT Pegasus and docked at Cnergyico’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) port situated on the coast of Balochistan.

In August, it was reported that Cnergyico will import 1 million barrels of oil from Vitol this month.

“The arrival of Pakistan’s first-ever US crude oil cargo marks an important milestone for the country’s energy sector and for Cnergyico,” Vice Chairman of Cnergyico Pk Limited Usama Qureshi told Dawn.com.

“This first shipment will be followed by another in mid-November and a third in January 2026,” he stated, adding that collectively, “these three cargoes are expected to improve Pakistan’s trade balance with the United States by around $200 million”.

Qureshi said the SPM facility, the country’s only offshore crude handling terminal, the company can efficiently receive large vessels, reduce logistics costs, and enhance refinery operations.

“These imports not only diversify Pakistan’s crude supply but also strengthen bilateral trade ties and contribute to the country’s long-term energy security,” the vice chairman added.

In September, Cnergyico had ordered a second shipment of US crude after finding its debut purchase commercially viable, according to its vice chairman, paving the way for more imports.

In 2023, Cnergyico had imported the country’s first private-sector shipment of Russian crude oil, taking advantage of Moscow’s discounts on its oil exports.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe