2 cops martyred in Lakki Marwat, Bannu attacks

Gulam Mursalin Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 08:09am
Undated image shows policemen at an unspecified location. — APP/File
LAKKI MARWAT/BANNU: Two policemen embraced martyrdom and five others were injured in a suicide bombing and a gun attack in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts on Monday.

In Lakki Marwat, Head Constable Illauddin lost his life when a suicide bo­mber targeted a vehicle of Tajori police station near Kattu Adda in the Bakhmal Ahmadzai area.

Five policemen — ASI Haq Nawaz, Constable Yar Muhammad, Elite Force constables Kamal Ahmad and Naeemullah, and duty foot constable Nasrullah — were injured in the blast.

DPO Nazir Khan said police had received credible reports that a suspicious motorcyclist was coming from the Bittani subdivision to target a gathering in the Bakhmal Ahmadzai area.

Subsequently, he said, a police team from Tajori police station established a temporary checkpoint at Kattukhel Adda. During checking, however, motorcyclists opened fire on them and on retaliation one of the attackers blew himself up.

Separately, a police constable was martyred in a gun attack in Bannu district.

Kashif Nawaz, spokesperson for the Bannu regional police officer, told Dawn that terrorists opened fire on Constable Tariq Khan near Surangi Adda when he was on his way to duty.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

