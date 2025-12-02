E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Lawyers in Quetta to step up drive against 27th Amendment

Saleem Shahid Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 09:13am
A lawyers’ action committee was formed, comprising current and former office-bearers of bar associations. — File photo
A lawyers’ action committee was formed, comprising current and former office-bearers of bar associations. — File photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: A meeting of all lawyers’ representative bodies in Balochistan, presided over by former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ali Ahmed Kurd, reviewed the 27th Amendment and the ongoing nationwide lawyers’ movement, and decided to intensify the drive with full force to protect the “freedom of the judiciary”.

The meeting discussed steps to activate the lawyers’ movement in the province and made key decisions to engage political leaders, civil society, student orga­n­isations, women’s groups, traders, and labour unions.

A lawyers’ action committee was formed, comprising current and former office-bearers of bar associations.

The body will be chaired by Mr Kurd, with members including former SCBA presidents Kamran Murtaza and Amanullah Kanrani, along with other senior colleagues.

The meeting appreciated the ongoing nationwide lawyers’ movement against the 27th Amendment.

It was decided that the upcoming general body meeting of Balochistan lawyers would finalise the future course of action for the movement.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe