Lawyers in Quetta to step up drive against 27th Amendment

QUETTA: A meeting of all lawyers’ representative bodies in Balochistan, presided over by former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ali Ahmed Kurd, reviewed the 27th Amendment and the ongoing nationwide lawyers’ movement, and decided to intensify the drive with full force to protect the “freedom of the judiciary”.

The meeting discussed steps to activate the lawyers’ movement in the province and made key decisions to engage political leaders, civil society, student orga­n­isations, women’s groups, traders, and labour unions.

A lawyers’ action committee was formed, comprising current and former office-bearers of bar associations.

The body will be chaired by Mr Kurd, with members including former SCBA presidents Kamran Murtaza and Amanullah Kanrani, along with other senior colleagues.

The meeting appreciated the ongoing nationwide lawyers’ movement against the 27th Amendment.

It was decided that the upcoming general body meeting of Balochistan lawyers would finalise the future course of action for the movement.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025