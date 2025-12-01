E-Paper | December 03, 2025

India permits Pakistani humanitarian overflights to Sri Lanka

Abdullah Momand Published December 1, 2025 Updated December 1, 2025 10:08pm
An undated photo of a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft being loaded.—APP/File
An undated photo of a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft being loaded.—APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Foreign Office (FO) received permission from India to use its airspace for humanitarian aid flights to Sri Lanka to provide flood relief, diplomatic sources confirmed to Dawn on Monday.

The Sri Lankan government called for international aid and used military helicopters to reach people stranded by flooding and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. At least 355 people have been killed, Sri Lankan officials said on Monday, with another 366 still missing.

An official in the foreign ministry told Dawn that earlier this evening, the Indian high commission sent written confirmation allowing humanitarian overflights through Indian airspace. The flights have been cleared to start tomorrow.

The toll in deadly flooding and landslides across parts of Asia climbed past 1,100 on Monday as Sri Lanka and Indonesia deployed military personnel to help survivors.

Separate weather systems brought torrential, extended rainfall to the entire island of Sri Lanka and large parts of Indonesia’s Sumatra, southern Thailand and northern Malaysia last week.

Much of the region is currently in its monsoon season but climate change is producing more extreme rain events and turbocharging storms.

The relentless rains left residents clinging to rooftops awaiting rescue by boat or helicopter, and cut entire villages off from assistance.

India and Pakistan have closed their airspaces to each other’s aircraft since tensions between them escalated in April in the wake of an attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people and the subsequent four-day conflict. In October, Islamabad extended the airspace ban until November 24.

Pakistan

Abdullah Momand is a journalist with Dawn News (TV) with seven years of experience across both print and electronic media. His reporting focuses on diplomacy, governance, and conflict. He can be found on X at @AbdullahMomandJ.

Read more

Khalid_Toronto
Dec 01, 2025 10:55pm
A sensible thing to do.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 01, 2025 11:22pm
The positive note, no doubt!
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Dec 01, 2025 11:27pm
If you take one step of friendship.. India will take two steps....
Recommend 0
Love Indo-Pak
Dec 02, 2025 12:37am
Good gesture by Indian government, Pakistan also did in the past when Modi’s plane flew over Pakistani airspace just a few weeks ago on his trip overseas. This should continue by both countries and please normalize relationships as soon as possible, war is not in benefits for both countries. I still love India and Pakistan as my 1st and 2nd home. Long live India and Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Dec 02, 2025 01:24am
Chinese covid aid being redirected to Sri Lanka
Recommend 0
Shaz
Dec 02, 2025 01:47am
Cbm should be started straight away. And exchange of art and culture. Programs. Indian movies should be allowed to screen in Pakistan. This hatred for each other should be stopped immediately. !!!
Recommend 0
Thank you India!
Dec 02, 2025 02:10am
May our future generations grow up in a South Asia where kindness, cooperation, and good relationships are the norm - not the exception.
Recommend 0
John
Dec 02, 2025 02:58am
great of India to help srilanka
Recommend 0
mimi sur
Dec 03, 2025 10:40am
That's fine. But why do you flaunt expired relief materials ?
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe