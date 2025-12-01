E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Inflation edges down to 6.1pc in November

Published December 1, 2025
A photo of a grocer handling money. — AFP/File
Inflation edged lower in November to 6.1 per cent, official data showed on Monday, easing slightly after a jump last month and staying within the finance ministry’s projected range.

Food items and energy spiked the inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), to 6.24 per cent in October against 5.6pc in September, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported in early November.

According to a report published by PBS today, general inflation was just a touch lower than October’s figures, increasing by 6.1pc on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, inflation stood at 0.4pc after a 1.8pc jump in October.

“SPI inflation on [a] YoY basis increased by 4.2pc in November 2025, as compared to an increase of 4.8pc a month earlier and an increase of 7.3pc in November 2024,” the report read.

“On [a] MoM basis, it increased by 0.4pc in November 2025 as compared to 0.9pc a month earlier and an increase of 1pc in November 2024.”

Inflation has come down from nearly 30pc a year ago, though temporary supply shocks and earlier flood damage have kept food prices volatile.

The finance ministry last week said inflation was expected to remain in the 5-6pc band in November, citing better crop arrivals and moderating fuel costs.

The reading follows the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to hold its key policy rate at 11pc, with the central bank saying inflation would stay above its 5-7pc target range for a few more months before easing next fiscal year.

Hamana
Dec 01, 2025 07:19pm
without any relief to common man! This is just a fluctuation lacking any functional benefit for "awaam"
Mashoorudeen
Dec 02, 2025 01:25am
Real inflation is around 40%
Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Dec 03, 2025 01:35am
SBP is buying US Dollars from the Open Market continuously to build up its Reserves, thereby driving down the Exchange Rate & driving up the Inflation Rate. In the.meatime, MOF says that it wants to improve the Exchange Rate & control Inflation.
