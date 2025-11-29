E-Paper | March 06, 2026

SPI rises for 17th week

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published November 29, 2025
A photo of a man purchasing vegetables and exchanging money. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased 4.32 per cent year-on-year in the week ending Nov 27, owing to an increase in the edible oil and energy prices in the domestic market.

The SPI-based inflation recorded an upward trend for the 17th consecutive week. The increase is mainly driven by a surge in prices of perishable products, including tomatoes, onions, potatoes, wheat flour as well as LPG cylinders and electricity prices.

It, however, increased by 0.73pc from the preceding week, official data showed on Friday.

The prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes saw an increase owing to disruption in supply due to closure of border with Afghanistan.

The extraordinary spike in the retail prices of sugar, and meat also contributed in reversing the trend during the past weeks under review. The price of meat is steadily on the rise in the past few weeks.

In March, the decline in SPI came after a consistent 11-week period of inflation above 40pc, surging from 29pc recorded on Nov 8, 2023. The weekly inflation hit a record 48.35pc year-on-year in early May 2023, but then decelerated as low as 24.4pc in late August 2023 before surging past 40pc during the week ending Nov 16, 2023.

Data showed that the prices of 14 items increased, 12 decreased and those of 25 items remained stable compared to the previous week.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Nov 30, 2025 02:02am
SBP is buying US Dollars from the Open Market continuously to build up its Reserves, thereby driving down the Exchange Rate & driving up the Inflation Rate. In the meantime, in complete contradiction, MOF says that it wants to improve the Exchange Rate & control Inflation.
