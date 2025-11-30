Rail line blown up as wave of blasts rocks Balochistan

THE photo shows one of the damaged sections of a railway track on the outskirts of Quetta.—Dawn

QUETTA: Seven blasts rocked Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday, with one explosion blowing up a section of railway track near the provincial capital and suspending train traffic to other parts of the country.

The first blast took place near a police checkpost on Qambrani Road, where unidentified atta­ckers hurled a grenade. The device exploded but caused no loss of life.

Police said the second blast occurred shortly afterwards on the same road, when armed men detonated a motorcycle carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) as a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle passed by, carrying bomb disposal squad personnel to the site of the first explosion.

“Miscreants planted an IED on the motorbike and detonated it with a remote control when the CTD vehicle was passing through the area,” SSP Operations Capt (retd) Asif Khan told Dawn, adding that the CTD vehicle escaped the blast and no casualties were reported in either attack.

SSP Khan said two more explosions were reported in the evening. “One blast took place on the railway track near Lohr Karez, on the outskirts of Quetta, which blew up the main line connecting Quetta with other parts of the country,” he said.

No casualties reported; seven explosions occur in Quetta, Dera Murad Jamali

Police said an IED had been planted on the track and was detonated shortly before a train was exp­e­c­ted to arrive in Quetta. “Around one and a half feet of the track was blown up in the blast,” an official added. Rail traffic was suspended while repair work was initiated.

In another incident, unknown motorcyclists hurled a grenade at Manzoor Shaheed Police Station, but the device failed to explode. A bomb disposal squad later defused it.

Later in the evening, unidentified attackers hurled another grenade in the Kechi Beg area at a police patrol. The grenade exploded, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, armed men also targeted a police vehicle at DC Chowk in Dera Murad Jamali by throwing a grenade.

The device did not explode and was defused by the bomb disposal squad. Police said the vehicle was on routine patrol when it came under attack.

In yet another incident late on Saturday night, unidentified armed men attacked the camp of a construction company in Quetta’s Sariab area.

Police said motorcyclist hurled a grenade at the site, damaging mac­h­inery and injuring a security guard, who was shif­ted to the Civil Hospital. The company is currently engaged in the construction of Sariab Road.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incidents.

Ali Jan Mangi in Nasirabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025