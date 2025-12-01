E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Long-lost ‘masterpiece’ sells for almost 3m euros

AFP Published December 1, 2025
This photograph taken on September 11, 2025 shows the painting “Christ on the cross” by Dutch painter Peter Paul Rubens, exhibited at the Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris. — AFP
This photograph taken on September 11, 2025 shows the painting “Christ on the cross” by Dutch painter Peter Paul Rubens, exhibited at the Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

VERSAILLES: A long-lost painting by 17th-century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens sold at auction in France on Sunday for almost three million euros — well beyond its asking price.

The work, of Jesus Christ on the cross and painted in 1613, was unearthed by auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat in a Paris mansion last year. Osenat, whose auction house sold the painting for 2.94 million euros ($3.41 million) against an expected 1-2 million euros, found the painting as he was preparing the property to be sold.

He said earlier this year the picture was “a masterpiece” which was painted by Rubens when he was “at the height of his talent”. The auction house said in its promotional material that very little was known of the painting — only that a peer of Rubens had made an engraving of it.

Later historians described this engraving and, despite having never seen the painting, catalogued its existence. It was bought by 19th-century French academic painter William-Adolphe Bouguereau and passed down through his family, according to the auction house.

The painting was authenticated by German art historian Nils Buttner, known for his research on the master of the Flemish Baroque, Osenat said. Its provenance was certified through methods including X-ray imaging and pigment analysis, he added.

“It’s the very beginning of Baroque painting, depicting a crucified Christ, isolated, luminous and standing out vividly against a dark and threatening sky,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe