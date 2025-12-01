Compensation scheme under Sehat Card Plus for families of deceased awaits enforcement in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is yet to implement its decision regarding provision of Rs500,000 to Rs1 million to those families, whose heads die in hospitals during treatment under Sehat Card Plus health insurance programme, according to official sources.

They said that the programme was already approved by cabinet but an agreement was being vetted and go-ahead was awaited to start granting compensation of Rs1 million for the deceased below 60 years and half of the amount to the ones above 60 years. “The summary has also been approved by the cabinet,” they added.

According to officials, the government has been spending Rs37 billion on free treatment of 11 million families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa annually under which more than five million people have availed free services since 2016, costing Rs130 billion.

They said that the move was meant to further strengthen Sehat Card Plus (SCP), and benefit the relatives of people passing away during treatment under the flagship programme of the PTI government. The programme was approved by former chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and will be implemented when formalities are fulfilled because it is a policy decision.

The government has pledged Rs4.5 billion and authorities concerned have started work on the programme including devising mechanism for distributing the amount to the heirs of deceased people and how the amount will be received with specifications about the share of husband, wife, sons and daughters.

Bereaved families will be required to present a certificate issued by National Database Registration Authority and death certificate by the relevant hospital, confirming that the deceased was the head of his or her family.

“The scheme will be implemented by State Life Insurance Corporation, the executor of free treatment scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with which an agreement has been signed but final notification is awaited,” said officials.

They said that the programme, if implemented would also increase hospitalisations under SCP. The free healthcare insurance scheme also benefits those people, who are admitted to hospitals.

Another programme was launched in July, under which free OPD services are available to deserving people in four districts including Mardan, Malakand, Kohat and Chitral. The scheme to benefit 120,000 families in each of the four districts has been started with Rs2 billion financial assistance of the government of Germany.

Officials said that the government focused on free health schemes as under it the number of beneficiaries included 53 per cent women, most those having maternal issues.

The largest group of beneficiaries of the scheme is in the age bracket of 10 to 39 years, accounting for 42 per cent of recipients while 28 per cent of beneficiaries are between 40 to 59 years. The number of beneficiaries in the age group of up to four years is four per cent.

“The new scheme will also ensure financial assistance to the families of patients over 60 years in case of death,” said officials.

SCP has enabled people to seek healthcare services in costly private hospitals in addition to public sector medical teaching institutions without any spending any amount from their own pockets.

“The new plan will also prove very helpful for elderly people, who are bedridden in their homes. People will rush them to hospitals to improve their quality of life as the services are free on SCP and they will get compensation as well,” said officials.

