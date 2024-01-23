Sehat Card Plus Tehreek-i-Insaf’s ‘trump card’

SWAT: The health insurance programme Sehat Card Plus introduced by the PTI after taking over the reins of power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the 2018 elections is likely to give former prime minister Imran Khan’s party the edge over others in the upcoming electoral exercise, claim political observers.

They told Dawn that the SCP gained widespread appreciation in Swat district by effectively catering for healthcare needs of Swat residents, so its impact in the Feb 8 polls would be significant.

The observers claimed the programme transcended “traditional healthcare barriers to provide government and private hospitals with facilities” and ensure that everyone has access to quality medical care swiftly and without any financial burdens.

In their opinion, the SCP has taken the PTI’s appeal beyond its traditional base of youth and women to the elderly, so it is likely to sway voter sentiment in favour of the former ruling party.

Analysts insist health insurance scheme to sway voter sentiment in favour of former ruling party

Khadija of Mingora area in Swat, told Dawn she never thought she would be able to afford her knee surgery.

“Thanks to the Sehat Card Plus, I received the necessary medical attention promptly and underwent surgery without any financial burden. It’s a game-changer for people like me.”

Another beneficiary of the insurance programme is Shazia Begam, an elderly woman from the area, who didn’t have money for an operation to improve eyesight.

“When I learned about free surgeries performed in private hospitals under the Sehat Card Plus, I opted for it,” she said, praising the last government for the initiative.

For Swat residents, the inclusivity of the programme is not just about politics.

“It is about our health and well-being. I underwent an ‘unaffordable’ heart surgery. The Sehat Card Plus has brought a real change to our lives,” Said Ali Khan of Saidu Sharif told Dawn.

Dr Farhan, a medical professional in Swat, claimed the SCP had “revolutionised healthcare accessibility.”

He said the programme provided quality care to a broader spectrum of society.

“It [SCP] is not only about treating ailments, it’s also about ensuring dignity in healthcare for everyone.”

Analysts said Swat had played a key role in shaping the province’s political landscape.

According to them, in the 2002 elections, the religio-political alliance Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal won the district’s National Assembly and all seven provincial assembly seats, while the subsequent elections in 2008 led to the victory of the ANP helping it form government in the province.

In 2013, Swat overwhelmingly supported the PTI in the national and provincial assembly polls. “This resounding mandate proved to be a pivotal factor facilitating the rule of Imran Khan’s party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and significantly contributing to its role in the centre,” an observer told Dawn.

In the 2018 general elections, too, people in Swat voted for the PTI nominees for both national and provincial assembly seats. The party named a Swat native and former provincial minister, Mahmood Khan, as the chief minister, who, many believe, carried out massive development work in the area and “lavishly” provided government jobs to residents, especially those from Matta tehsil.

Analysts insist that the Sehat Card Plus had a “tangible representation of the PTI’s commitment to social welfare in Swat, the linchpin in provincial politics.”

They told Dawn that the voices of those who directly benefited from the health insurance programme echoed beyond political rhetoric underscoring the profound impact it had had on the life of the common man.

They said as the residents prepared for the Feb 8 elections, the convergence of healthcare reforms and political dynamics marked a turning point in the electoral landscape setting the stage for a potentially transformative outcome.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2024