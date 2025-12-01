E-Paper | December 05, 2025

JUI-F senator’s cigarette factory sealed in Mardan

Our Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MARDAN: Federal Board of Revenue on Sunday conducted a raid on Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s Senator Dilawar Khan’s cigarette factory in Mardan, during which allegedly 62 cartons of illegal cigarettes were seized and the unit was sealed.

According to FBR sources, the Inland Revenue conducted the raid, saying taxes had not been paid on the seized cigarettes.

Consequently, the factory was sealed and a case was registered against the owners.

Relevant officials said that the operation was carried out despite pressure from a political figure.

Local sources claimed that the seized cigarettes belonged to Dilawar Khan’s factory.

Meanwhile, FBR sources said that on the instructions of the prime minister, operations against factories producing illegal cigarettes were ongoing, and no political pressure was being accepted during these actions.

On the other hand, Senator Dilawar Khan told this correspondent on contact that he had not visited the village and had no knowledge about the raid on his factory.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe