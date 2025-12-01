JUI-F senator’s cigarette factory sealed in Mardan

MARDAN: Federal Board of Revenue on Sunday conducted a raid on Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s Senator Dilawar Khan’s cigarette factory in Mardan, during which allegedly 62 cartons of illegal cigarettes were seized and the unit was sealed.

According to FBR sources, the Inland Revenue conducted the raid, saying taxes had not been paid on the seized cigarettes.

Consequently, the factory was sealed and a case was registered against the owners.

Relevant officials said that the operation was carried out despite pressure from a political figure.

Local sources claimed that the seized cigarettes belonged to Dilawar Khan’s factory.

Meanwhile, FBR sources said that on the instructions of the prime minister, operations against factories producing illegal cigarettes were ongoing, and no political pressure was being accepted during these actions.

On the other hand, Senator Dilawar Khan told this correspondent on contact that he had not visited the village and had no knowledge about the raid on his factory.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025