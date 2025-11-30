E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Petrol, diesel rates slashed for next fortnight

Tahir Sherani Published November 30, 2025
Images showing a person holding a petrol fuel nozzle.— Reuters/File
Images showing a person holding a petrol fuel nozzle.— Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The federal government on Sunday slashed the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2 and Rs4.79, respectively, for the next fortnight.

According to a notification from the Petroleum Division, the new HSD price is Rs279.65 per litre, while the new rate for petrol is Rs263.45. The prices will come into effect on December 1.

“The government has revised the prices of the petroleum products based on recommendations of Ogra (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority),” a notification from the Petroleum Division stated.

Most of the transport sec­tor runs on HSD and its price is considered inflationary as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube-wells and threshers and particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other eatables.

Petrol is primarily used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and directly impacts the budgets of the middle and lower-middle classes.

The government charges about Rs99 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Although the general sales tax (GST) is zero on all the petroleum products, the government charges Rs79.50 per litre on diesel and Rs80.52 per litre on petrol and high-octane products on account of the petrol levy and climate support levy.

It also charges about Rs17-18 per litre customs duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of their local production or imports. In addition, about Rs17 per litre of distribution and sales margins are going to oil companies and their dealers. Petrol and HSD dominate consumption at 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes a month compared to about 10,000 tonnes for kerosene.

Petroleum levy collections reached Rs1.161 trillion in FY25 and are budgeted to rise about 27pc to Rs1.47tr in the current fiscal year.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Tahir Sherani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn News (TV) with 16 years of experience. His coverage focuses on the national economy, energy, cabinet affairs, the Establishment Division, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Read more

Turk Boli Maga
Dec 01, 2025 09:19pm
Great move
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 02, 2025 01:26pm
Why petrol pums are charging 1 rupee extra per liter on the set price of government?
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe