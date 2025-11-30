Two killed in Washuk shooting

QUETTA: Unidentified men on Saturday gunned down two people travelling in a car in the Mashkeel town of Washuk, a bordering district with Iran.

Officials said the suspects opened fire at the car when it reached Mashkeel, killing both victims on the spot.

Police visited the site after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies to the district hospital.

“Both deceased received multiple bullet injuries causing their death on the spot,” police said, quoting doctors.

The deceased could not be immediately identified, while the attackers managed to flee. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing. Further investigation was underway.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025