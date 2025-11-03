E-Paper | November 03, 2025

4 bodies found in Kech

Behram Baloch Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 08:29am
GWADAR: Four mutilated bodies were recovered on Sunday from a hilly area of Buleda in Kech district, a week after the men went missing, officials said.

According to families, the victims had gone to Buleda’s Jardine area for a picnic and did not return.

Residents later alerted the administration to unattended bodies in the area. Levies personnel reached the site, took the bodies into custody and shifted them to a hospital.

The victims were identified as Zakir, Abdul Razzaq, Sadiq and Pir Jan. Three of them were residents of Zardan Koha, Buleda, while the fourth belonged to Jardine Bazaar. Officials said the bodies bore severe mutilation and the men’s motorbikes were found burnt. The heirs of the deceased left for the area to receive the remains.

Meanwhile, unidentified assailants intercepted a man and his son travelling by motorcycle in the Tump area of Kech on Sunday evening and opened fire on the son, identified as Abdul Rehman, who died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee after the incident.

The motive of the killing remained unknown, whereas the Levies have opened an investigation into the incident. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

