DawnMedia hosts ‘Pakistan Population Summit 2025’ tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakis­tan Population Summit 2025, a dialogue on the country’s high population rate, will be held in Islamabad from Dec 1 to 2.

Data compiled by research organisation Population Council, UK Aid and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) shows the average annual growth rate in Pakistan — based on data from 2017 to 2023 — is 2.55 per cent, resulting in a population of 241.5 million, making it the fifth most populous country in the world.

The country is on course to cross 300 million within the next five years and edge towards 400 million by 2050.

According to a DawnMedia press release, the two-day event will take place at the Serena Hotel.

The event will take stock of the situation in Pakistan, as it faces the challenges of rising population growth outpacing available resources.

“Urgent and serious action is required to bridge the growing gap between demographic increase and sustainable resource management. Recognising the crucial implications of a high population growth rate on Pakistan’s economy, social infrastructure, education, health, food and water security, and employment is critical,” it said.

The summit is aimed at bringing together politicians, economists, development specialists, and private-sector leaders to establish a practical pathway to long-term growth.

Notable speakers exp­ected to address the event include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Finance Minister Muham­mad Aurangzeb, among others.

The summit is being organised by DawnMedia in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, De­­v­­elopment and Special Ini­tiatives; the Ministry of Na­­tional Health Services, Regulations and Coordi­nation; the Sindh government, the KP government, UK International Deve­lopment and the World Bank Group as principal partners.

It is supported by the Karachi Water and Sewe­rage Corporation, while the Population Council and FCDO serve as strategic partners, while Pathfinder International, Population Services International, QZ Catalyst, and UNFPA contribute as knowledge partners. Ipsos and Repu Media-Acumen Media Intel­ligence also support the initiative as research partners.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025