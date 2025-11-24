Pakistan’s population crisis: Nation expanding faster than survival capacity

Already home to over 241.5m people, the country is projected to cross 300m by 2030 and approach 400m by 2050.
News Desk Published November 24, 2025

Among Pakistan’s many challenges — from economic fragility and security pressures to the accelerating impacts of climate change — population growth stands out as one of the most consequential. With more than 241.5 million people today, the country is on course to cross 300 million within the next five years and edge towards 400 million by 2050, a trajectory that demands far more serious national attention than it has so far received.

Data compiled by research organisation Population Council, UK Aid and the United Nations Population Fund shows the average annual growth rate — based on data from 2017 to 2023 — is 2.55 per cent, resulting in the population of 241.5 million, making Pakistan the fifth most populous country in the world.

The consequences of this growth are visible across every sector, such as malnutrition and a demand for jobs, infrastructure and healthcare that cannot be kept up with.

Here are some statistics from across the country.

National

The total fertility rate, defined as the average number of children a woman has during her reproductive age, is 3.6, which is the highest amongst countries in South Asia.

This high fertility contributes to issues of malnutrition, where 40pc of children under the age of five are stunted, 18pc are wasted, and 29pc are underweight.

At least 11,000 maternal deaths occur annually, though 3,800 mothers can be saved if contraceptive use rises from the current 34pc to 52pc.

Similarly, with respect to the infant mortality rate, 62 infants die before reaching one year of age per 1,000 live births, equating to 140,000 infants annually; however, infants can be saved if contraceptive use rises from the current 34pc to 52pc.

Punjab

Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, has an estimated population of 127.7 million (as of 2023), growing at an average annual rate of 2.53pc.

Projections indicate the population could more than double to 253 million by 2050 if the current total fertility rate of 3.4 children per woman persists.

The province faces a rate of 5,200 annual maternal deaths, alongside an infant mortality rate of 73 per 1,000 live births. Increasing contraceptive use from the current 41pc to 59pc is projected to save 2,300 mothers and 73,000 infants annually.

Currently, 15.8pc of the population has an unmet need for family planning, which corresponds to couples of child-bearing age who are not using contraception but desire to, resulting in an average of one unintended child per couple.

This high fertility rate is also a key factor in the prevalence of malnutrition, with 23.5pc of children under five years of age reported as underweight.

Sindh

Sindh, while having a smaller estimated population of 55.7 million (2017-2023), is growing marginally faster than Punjab at 2.57pc; it has a higher total fertility rate of 3.6, projecting a population of 111.5m by 2050.

Sindh records 3,000 maternal deaths annually and has an infant mortality rate of 60 per 1,000 live births.

Furthermore, the unmet need for family planning stands at 17.7pc in Sindh, directly contributing to high rates of malnutrition, as evidenced by the staggering 50pc children being stunted in the province.

Balochistan

Balochistan, faced with a rapidly growing population, sees an increasing demand for food, schools, health facilities, jobs, and infrastructure.

The average annual growth rate of the population is 3.20pc (2017 to 2023), with the population being 14.9m as of 2023.

By 2050, it is estimated that the population of Balochistan will be 35.3m at the current rate of fertility decline. The total fertility rate is 4.0, representing the average number of children a woman has during her reproductive age.

Maternal mortality is a significant concern, with 1,000 maternal deaths occurring annually.

It is projected that 400 mothers can be saved if contraceptive use rises from the current 20pc to 41pc. The infant mortality rate is also high, with 48 infants dying before reaching one year of age per 1,000 live births. Increasing contraceptive use from 20pc to 41pc could save 10,000 infants.

Additionally, 27pc of children under the age of five are underweight, indicating that high fertility contributes to malnutrition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population is growing at an average annual rate of 2.38pc, having reached an estimated 40.9m in 2023, with projections suggesting it could rise to 78m by 2050 if current fertility trends continue.

The province records around 1,900 maternal deaths each year, though it is estimated that increasing contraceptive use from 25pc to 54pc could save 800 mothers annually.

The total fertility rate stands at 4.0 children per woman. Infant mortality remains high, with 53 deaths per 1,000 live births and an estimated 16,700 infants who could be saved if contraceptive use increased from 28pc to 54pc.

High fertility is also linked to malnutrition, and 23pc of children under five are underweight.

Header Image: A census enumerator notes details from a resident during Pakistan’s 6th population census in Karachi on March 15, 2017. — Reuters

chetan vyas
Nov 24, 2025 07:20pm
This mean adding population of one Karachi size city every 3 years
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 24, 2025 07:48pm
Thanks to those who use to justify population increase by saying “one mouth and two hand”.
Hamid Ali Tabatabai
Nov 24, 2025 08:19pm
This is the biggest misfortune of Pakistan, unfettered population growth and sadly the mullahs are partly to be blamed for the failure of any sensible populations management policy. What a mess
Sheerazi Baloch
Nov 24, 2025 10:57pm
Indeed, overpopulation is one of the worst crises Pakistan will face in the future. And I would not hesitate to say that it's above all.
Awami
Nov 25, 2025 04:47am
With 240 million as base population will double to 480 million at present growth rate in about 28 years , by 2058. If people get proper education and training it can be great strength. If not it will be burden.
Aziza Shehzadi
Nov 25, 2025 07:02am
Population could be a disaster or an opportunity, it depends upon how you manage it. It's a case, in which if the government shows interest on what we actually have, in terms of resources and how can we manage them in order to survive, they definitely found effective ways to mend their population like China did. It's all about how they see population.
Aziza Shehzadi
Nov 25, 2025 07:05am
It's all about how we see population, as an opportunity or a disaster. China is a live example of how they managed to a biggest ball of people. Leading to worlds largest exporter.
Rafia
Nov 25, 2025 07:20am
So, fertility is an issue? No. Management of resources is a real issue. Ending corruption, derailing the de-merits, being fair with funds are real things to do. Every kid has a right to live. Instead of cutting down on population, management of resources is crucial. امیر، امیر اور غریب غریب تر ہوتے رہیں گے تو یہی ہو گا۔
Mashoorudeen
Nov 25, 2025 08:13am
Poverty levels will go up further
Dr Nabi H
Nov 25, 2025 09:08pm
We all know how census is conducted in Pakistan. Real population would easily be 300 to 400 million.
Salman Beg
Nov 25, 2025 09:09pm
Is there data for Gilgit Baltistan?
Abdullah
Nov 25, 2025 09:17pm
If Govt keeps giving free money this is very much expected to happen. All welfare programs like BISP must terminated immediately. Instead of providing Bread, Clothing and House, Govt must provide free Healthcare and free education only.
Ali
Nov 25, 2025 09:21pm
Pakistan's population is not issue but our crisis is corruption & mismanagement of our unique resources , how china made their population a power!!!
Ash Chak
Nov 25, 2025 10:32pm
I don't think population explosion is the problem. The problem is that the successive governments have been unable to create opportunities for these people.
Khalid
Nov 25, 2025 10:42pm
@Aziza Shehzadi, The major problem of Pakistan is increasing overpopulation in our country, and happens many causes and effects in our rural and urban areas. Some of causes is mentioned below here. 1 Causes Migration. Early child marriage. Poverty and many others 2 Effects Child labor. Bonded labour and many others
Amyn Lakhani
Nov 25, 2025 10:50pm
Is this something, we didn't know happening? More than 5 decades back, the demographers had projected where we are today. Opportunity or disaster depends on how we act and take advantage of this unresolving mega issue. Or else, 5 decades down the line, same article will appear in the papers and we will keep wondering, where did we go wrong?
BAW
Nov 25, 2025 11:13pm
Some countries are worried about low fertility, not having enough children. Others with high, having too many. Why not encourage people from the countries wit too many people to move to countries with not enough?
M.A. Khan
Nov 26, 2025 12:04am
Consider the increase in human population as increase in assets. Greater the population, greater the number of heads to shoulder government's gift of IMF to people.
Meharban gul
Nov 26, 2025 03:06am
@Awami, Height of ignorance and lack of education.Country size is not doubling, country is already overcrowded. Double the population in 30 years is a disaster in making , already had wheat shortage and no money to buy imports. Instead of strength think about famine, disease , misery and misfortune .
Meharban gul
Nov 26, 2025 03:11am
@BAW, great solution , ignorance is bliss, why would developed countries intake third world poverty ridden people , already so many countries do not give visa to pakistani , our passport is one of the weakest in world . We live in dream and does not have the intelligence to understand the situation . Population is doubling every 28 year but country size and resources remain the same, Not enough food or water or schools or hospitals for 480 million people , failed economy , no money to import.
Donna
Nov 26, 2025 07:35am
@Awami, unfortunately, stunted growth caused by malnutrition is linked to reduced IQ and other cognitive impairments - significantly negatively impacting academic performance and future economic opportunities.
Humayun Khan
Nov 26, 2025 08:41am
Our nation is being held back by political groups that prioritize self-serving agendas over national capacity. Government spending on unnecessary projects and personal benefits is growing faster than what the country can sustain. This imbalance is undermining real development and placing an unfair burden on the public.
Jocelyn
Nov 26, 2025 10:36am
@Abdullah, as well as birh control
