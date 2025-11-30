E-Paper | December 04, 2025

ACE lodges another case against detained GtMC officials

Our Correspondent Published November 30, 2025
GUJRAT: The Gujranwala Anti-Corruption Establishment has lodged yet another case against already-arrested former chief officer of the Gujrat Municipal Corporation (GtMC) and five others -- four officials and a contractor.

The suspects also include three sub-engineers and a municipal officer (infrastructure).

The case has been registered on the charges of causing a loss of over Rs26.57 million to the national exchequer through alleged bogus bills under the head of repair and maintenance of machinery and other small quotation work.

Former CO Gara, MO(I&S) Muhammad Sagheer, sub-engineers Mustanser Mehmood, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Ramzan and a contractor Ali have been booked under sections 409 of Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Corruption Act.

The suspects have been charged with faking signatures of Commissioner Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions since he has been the administrator of GtMC.

The former GtMC cheif officer Khaliq Daad Gara had earlier been arrested at the start of November after registration of a corruption case against him for allegedly allowing illegal construction of a commercial building without any approval by the civic agency.

Mr Gara has been in the Gujranwala district jail whereas his bail application has also been in the court. He was handed over to the ACE on a two-day physical remand in the freshly registered case.

The Punjab local government department has also suspended former CO Gara and posted a new chief officer in GtMC who assumed the charge a few days ago.

Khaliq Daad Gara was, in fact, serving as the chief officer on additional charge basis since his posting in Gujrat was as municipal officer (regulations).

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

