Concern at cutting of riverine vegetation by brick kilns in Dera Ghazi Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The alleged large-scale removal of vegetation in the riverine belts of the River Indus by brick kiln owners has raised serious concern among the local communities as it is damaging wildlife habitats and traditional grazing grounds.

According to residents, the Indus expands up to 15-20 kilometers in width during the summer season, leading to the natural growth of dense wild grasses, shrubs, reeds, and various indigenous plants in its floodplains.

These green riverine tracts serve as crucial habitats for wildlife and migratory waterfowl during winter, while also functioning as grazing areas for livestock of the locals.

However, following the government’s ban on the use of wheat straw, rice stubble, and cotton sticks as fuel at brick kilns, several kiln owners have reportedly turned towards these riverine grazing zones to procure alternative fuel sources.

Local farmer Ata Muhammad Baloch told reporters that kiln operators were now cutting vast stretches of koondar, sarkanda, and other natural shrubs using mechanical choppers. The chopped material was being transported to brick kilns for use as fuel, he claimed.

“This mafia is ruthlessly clearing natural habitats and grazing land, putting wildlife at serious risk and disturbing the ecological balance,” he said.

Residents claim kiln owners use this vegetation as fuel after ban on use of wheat straw, rice stubble, and cotton sticks; DC says he has sought a report from forest department

The activity is reportedly underway in several riverine locations of Kot Chutta tehsil, including Patti Imam Bakhsh, Bhindi Suleman Shah, and Noor Pur localities. Residents allege that local criminal elements were backing this ‘mafia’ and enabling them to freely operate in these ecologically sensitive areas.

Local communities have appealed to the Environment Protection Department and the district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan to immediately halt these environmentally-destructive activities and take strict action against those individuals involved in the practice.

Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, while responding to a query in this regard, said that he had sought a report from the Forest Department on the issue. If it was being done on a government-owned area, then strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025