‘Vast majority’ of bank accounts operational, says Shaukat Khanum trust after reports of closures

Ikram Junaidi Published November 29, 2025
The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) said on Saturday that the “vast majority” of its bank accounts were fully operational amid reports of closure and complaints that donations were not going through.

The alleged closure of the trust’s bank account was widely discussed on social media, with some voicing concern that it could affect patients.

However, SKMT assured its donors that it was making efforts to unfreeze the bank accounts and would ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicine to its patients.

“We would like to reassure our donors and supporters that the vast majority of our bank accounts are fully operational, and we continue to receive donations without any disruption. A small number of our accounts have had restrictions placed on them, and we are working to have these lifted at the earliest. We expect that these restrictions will be removed soon.”

It further confirmed that all patient care and treatment services continued uninterrupted.

SKTM is a charitable organisation established under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860 of Pakistan and launched by PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

It operates the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres in Lahore and Peshawar, with construction underway for a third location in Karachi.

Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues with a specific focus on polio eradication.

Ikram Junaidi

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2025 05:37am
Great clarification by Shaukat Khanum Trust, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
