No passenger with genuine documents should be barred from travelling, says Naqvi after visiting Islamabad airport

News Desk Published November 29, 2025
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Islamabad Airport on November 29. — Screegrab from video via X/@MohsinnaqviC42

After paying a visit to the Islamabad airport on Saturday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that no passenger in possession of “genuine and complete documents” should be barred from travelling abroad.

The development comes as over the past few months, numerous incidents have been reported of travellers being offloaded from flights at various airports, despite possessing valid travel documents. The actions came after a crack down on migrant smuggling after last year’s Greece boat tragedy that claimed several Pakistani lives.

In a post on X, Naqvi said he visited Islamabad airport and met “passengers travelling abroad to hear their concerns directly”.

“Ordered a strict crackdown against visa agents exploiting innocent people. Took serious notice of a passenger’s November 7, complaint about low staffing at immigration and directed an immediate inquiry with a review of CCTV footage,” he said.

“No passenger with genuine and complete documents should ever be stopped from travelling but those attempting to travel on fake or unverified documents will not be allowed under any circumstances, as such actions damage Pakistan’s reputation,” he said.

“Agent mafias playing with people’s futures for money will face zero tolerance,” he said.

On Thursday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) clarified that people were only being offloaded or denied boarding if they did not have valid documents or if authorities suspected them of working with migrant smugglers.

The same day, the agency also initiated legal action against those involved in spreading fabricated information on social media regarding the offloading of passengers.

Earlier this month, FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar had acknowledged that incidents of people being offloaded had been reported at Lahore and Karachi airports, and that investigations were underway.

Nouman
Nov 29, 2025 12:58pm
Lolz. Instead of investigating the cases who have been impacted, he went to the airport to seek direct feedback from passengers! This means, he carried out a publicity stunt with no actual action to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again!
Recommend 0
Hamid
Nov 29, 2025 01:02pm
It's sad to see my country being ruled by such incompetent people. I'm myself being an OEP can witness that you guys really need to work hard on protector office. It's their job to check the documents for work visa candidates and stamp protector with verification. If at first place they're giving a go ahead with incomplete documents for a small bribery why don't you guys even highlight this matter? It's their fault , it's their job to keep things right in order
Recommend 0
Abdul Musawar
Nov 29, 2025 03:23pm
Only labour and professional people being offload and culprit government officials are allowed to go , what a nonsense, our present interior minister is also culprit and unfair to setting in chair where he should not suppose to set in which capacity he is interior minister
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 29, 2025 03:43pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Recommend 0
Rasheed awan
Nov 29, 2025 03:48pm
My lord what's about those ten of thousands offloaded from the plane with all the legal documents. They had to bear the ticket, a lot of time and material losses and their passports wrongfully stamped as offloaded a stigma they have to bear. The interior minister may be kind enough to provide an apology letter to all their misconduct involved legally genuine cases. Then what about the global shame we earned as a nation due to these high handed decisions and actions.
Recommend 0
Fazi
Nov 29, 2025 04:09pm
The worrisome thing is that if a valid visa is issued then there is no reason to stop anyone from travelling. Like narcotics it is important that one should get tips as well as some information of those who are involved in human trafficking and if any traveler is identified having links with such scammers then they should be stopped. This whole thing is fueling corruption at airport.
Recommend 0
ABE
Nov 29, 2025 05:05pm
As long as someone is willing to take, there will always be someone willing to give bribes, so officials will look the other way.
Recommend 0
Najeeb
Nov 29, 2025 05:43pm
How who will decide, if the documents are genuine or not? that too at the flight time.
Recommend 0
Hussain Rehber
Nov 29, 2025 06:04pm
People go abroad to earn and they send foreign currency back home, which is beneficial for our country’s economy. They leave Pakistan because there are limited employment opportunities here. We should respect and support those who go abroad to earn for their families and for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Nov 29, 2025 06:30pm
False documentation and human traffickers gangs are a scourge. Govt should educate public to obtain visas the right way, it's not that hard. Ppl don't have to pay agents.
Recommend 0
Simba22
Nov 29, 2025 07:20pm
So what was achieved by this Naqvi statement?
Recommend 0
Tahir Mueen
Nov 30, 2025 03:13pm
You people listen that Interior Minister MOhsin Naqvi Sahib is trying his best that such incidents should not happen again. He is working hard & honestly. Why are you against him I cant understand.
Recommend 0

