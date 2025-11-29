416 complete training at Reko Diq institute

QUETTA: The Reko Diq Mining Company Technical Institute organised a ceremony to celebrate the completion of six-month training in different skills by 416 students from the institute in Nokundi area of Chagai district.

The institute, run jointly by the Hunar Foundation and Reko Diq Mining Company, trains the youth in different skills. The trainees, 278 male and 138 female, have now completed the six-month vocational courses.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Director Nadeem Manzoor congratulated the graduates, highlighting the long-term value of the THF–RDMC partnership.

RDMC Community Investment team lead Essa Tahir said skill is very important, and “we are proud of looking at our graduates working on one of the most important mining project of Pakistan”.

CEO of the Hunar Foundation, Tahir Javed, said that THF is committed to cultural inclusion and local empowerment.

RDMC HR Head Hanno Staden also engaged the students with warm remarks in Balochi.

Graduates shared personal success stories, reflecting the transformative impact of training on employment and livelihoods. The ceremony concluded with certificate distribution.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025