E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Food prices push weekly inflation up 4.57 per cent

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:40am
In this file photo, a vendor waters the vegetables at a stall in Islamabad. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, a vendor waters the vegetables at a stall in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased 4.57 per cent year-on-year in the week ending Oct 16, owing to an increase in the retail price of food products in the domestic market.

The SPI-based inflation recorded an upward trend for the past 11 consecutive weeks. The increase is mainly driven by a surge in prices of perishable products, including tomatoes, onions, potatoes and wheat flour.

It, however, increased by 0.49pc from the previous week, official data showed on Friday.

The prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes saw an increase owing to a disruption in supply due to floods. The extraordinary spike in the retail prices of sugar and meat also contributed to reversing the trend during the past weeks under review.

Surge in tomato, onion and wheat flour prices fuels 11th straight weekly rise

The retail price of sugar in the market reached from Rs180 to Rs200 per kg.

The overall short-term inflation has also slowed due to the higher base of last year. Moreover, the prices remained stable for most of the products, excluding wheat flour and a few perishable products. The price of meat has been steadily on the rise in the past few weeks.

The weekly inflation hit a record 48.35pc year-on-year in early May 2023, but then decelerated as low as 24.4pc in late August 2023 before surging past 40pc during the week ending Nov 16, 2023.

The items whose prices increased the most over the previous week included tomatoes (33.20pc), onions (8.70pc), eggs (2.18pc), wheat flour (1.42pc), garlic (0.85pc), potatoes (0.71pc), vegetable ghee 2.5Kg (0.63pc), vegetable ghee 1Kg (0.56pc), firewood (0.40pc), LPG (0.18pc), washing soap (0.08pc) and shirting (0.07pc).

The items whose prices saw a decline week-on-week included chicken (6.38pc), bananas (4.70pc), pulse gram (2.20pc), petrol (2.09pc), diesel (0.55pc), rice basmati broken (0.51pc), pulse moong (0.49pc) and rice IRRI-6/9 (0.03pc).

However, on an annual basis, the items whose prices increased the most included tomatoes (121.38pc), ladies sandal (55.62pc), sugar (36.94pc), gas charges for Q1 (29.85pc), wheat flour (16.92pc), gur (15.90pc), beef (12.95pc), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (12.39pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (12.10pc), firewood (11.71pc), diesel (9.75pc) and eggs (9.02pc).

In contrast, the prices of onions dropped 33.55pc, followed by chicken (29.81pc), pulse gram (28.86pc), garlic (28.48pc), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26pc), tea Lipton (17.93pc), pulse mash (17.55pc), potatoes (16.97pc), pulse masoor (4.11pc) and LPG (3.44pc).

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...