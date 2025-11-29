Lahore civil society to protest on Dec 2: Nasser Bagh parking plaza project comes under sharp criticism

LAHORE: The transplantation of 123 trees and dismantling of fountains and major ponds for the underground parking plaza project at the British-era Nasser Bagh has attracted severe criticism from the public at large and the civil society has announced a protest on Dec 2 (Tuesday) against the project.

The Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) — the project executing agency and subsidiary of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) — has strongly defended the project. Tepa claimed that the uprooted trees had been transplanted safely under guidance of the horticulture experts. It also termed the project beneficial for ending traffic congestion, smog and providing safe parking for motorists.

“We have decided to stage a protest on Tuesday along with students of the National College of Arts (NCA), Government College University (GCU) and other educational institutions surrounding this historical garden,” said Dr Ajaz Anwar, eminent historian and founding member of the Lahore Conservation Society (LCS).

“We will not allow the government to devastate green areas of Lahore,” he warned, adding that the government should better shift the project to some other suitable place.

Tepa terms project beneficial for ending traffic congestion, smog and providing a safe parking area

Mr Anwar, when asked about transplantation of trees by the government, said that the relocation could cause mortality as the best weather for transplantation was March.

“Even in such weather, some trees remain unable to adapt to the soil and fail to grow if transplanted. You will soon see that most trees among the 123 that are transplanted will die eventually due to the ongoing winter,” he said, while quoting some experts. Mr Anwar, however, appreciated the government’s plan to plant bamboo trees (Baans) along both sides of the sewage water drains in the metropolis.

The Rs1.63 billion project titled “Provision of Underground Parking Facility at Nasser Bagh, Lahore” is part of the revival of heritage plans undertaken by the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR). Some of the projects, especially the parking plazas, are being implemented by Tepa. According to a document, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 23rd meeting held on September 1 approved the project and subsequently the administrative approval of the project was given by the Local Government department.

While justifying the project, the document says that the area around Nasser Bagh faces severe traffic congestion due to excessive on-street and illegal parking, which blocks smooth circulation, reduces road capacity, and creates difficulties for commuters, traders, tourists, and nearby institutions.

Being a dense commercial and heritage zone, this unregulated parking also harms the environment and undermines the aesthetic value of landmarks such as the Government College, Anarkali, Civil Courts and Town Hall.

Talking to Dawn, Tepa Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain said that the trees transplanted were quite young and could be grown well after transplantation. “All trees have just 3 to 5 inch girth. It means they are very young and can adapt to the soil soon after transplantation,” he maintained. “The 123 trees were transplanted under guidance of a renowned NGO, Save the Tree,” he said, adding that the project would reduce serious environmental issues in the area.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025