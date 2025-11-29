High court concerned at felling of trees

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed its concern over reported felling of trees in Nasser Bagh for the construction of an underground parking facility and directed a judicial commission to visit the park.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing identical petitions regarding smog and environmental pollution, when a member of the commission pointed out the issue of tree-cutting at Nasser Bagh.

Responding to this, a counsel for the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) informed the court that an underground parking facility was being built at Nasser Bagh to address the city’s parking challenges.

The counsel also informed the court that, in compliance with judicial orders, the services of a tree plant expert had been hired by the authority.

The judge asked whether the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had knowledge about the trees’ felling. He lamented that trees were being felled despite repeated assurances given by the government.

The LDA’s counsel claimed that the trees were not being felled but relocated.

Justice Karim remarked that Nasser Bagh holds historical significance and its original design must be preserved. He directed the PHA and the judicial commission to visit the site and file a report on the matter.

The judge observed that parking problems exist throughout the city and should be resolved through construction of proper parking facilities.

He hailed the government’s initiative of constructing a parking plaza at Neela Gumbad.

Justice Karim pointed out that he witnessed smoke-emitting buses of the Punjab University on city roads. He ordered inspection of all buses of the government departments as part of efforts to curb smog and environmental pollution.

He said smoke-emitting vehicles should be taken off the roads.

During the hearing, a counsel for the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) informed the court that 1,300 meters had been purchased and installation had begun as part of a pilot project. After the success of the pilot project, he said, 200,000 meters would be purchased.

The judge directed the government to submit a report on the latest aquifer of Lahore. He said it was important to determine whether the city’s groundwater level was continuing to drop.

The hearing was adjourned for next week.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025