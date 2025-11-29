Murder suspect held eight months after incident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth’s murder case has been registered eight months after his death against his friends, while the alleged main accused in the case has been arrested by Faisalabad’s Raza Abad Police on Friday.

City police spokesperson said that deceased Usman went to the outhouse of one Akbar Bhatti on March 31 where he mysteriously died.

He said that Bhatti and others told the deceased’s father that his son died due to unknown reasons, and he was buried after an autopsy.

He said Abdul Sattar of Chak 220-RB, the father of Usman, said in his complaint that he had received Usman’s postmortem report after eight months from the Allied Hospital. He claimed that it revealed that Usman was poisoned to death.

The spokesperson said that the main accused in the case, Akbar Bhatti, had been arrested after an FIR was registered on the complaint on Friday. Raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices, he added.

ACCIDENT: One person died and another was seriously injured in a traffic accident near the Jhang Branch Canal bridge on the Jhang Road in Gojra on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that deceased Muhammad Asif (29) was going from Gojra to Jhang on a motorcycle when he collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction near Chak 430 JB. As a result, he suffered serious injuries and was shifted to the THQ Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

DEATH PENALTY: Faisalabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Asadullah Siraj handed down death sentence on three counts and a fine of Rs4 million to a triple murder convict Pervez and death sentence on two counts and a fine of Rs2 million to his two co-accused Qurban and Ijaz on Thursday.

Prosecution said that they had shot dead Adnan, Asghar and Shahid in Chak 67 GB of Jaranwala tehsil in 2022 over an old enmity.

INAUGURATION: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum inaugurated the new judicial complex in Pirmahal on Friday.

She was accompanied by LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha. Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarak and bar association office bearers received the chief justice. She also planted a tree in the complex.

MEETING: A meeting chaired by Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar was held on Friday aimed at transforming the city’s parks to recreational places.

The commissioner said that a target had been set to equip 25 parks of Faisalabad with facilities under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Agency.

The meeting was informed that work on the boundary walls and iron-grill painting work, installation of gates, repair of benches, electrical, mechanical and horticultural work would begin from Dec 1.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025