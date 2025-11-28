E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Putin to discuss ‘privileged partnership’ with Modi on India visit next week

Reuters Published November 28, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1, 2025. — Reuters/File
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss all aspects of their countries’ “privileged strategic partnership” when Putin visits New Delhi next week, the Kremlin said.

India, a major buyer of Russian oil, has also bought its weapons for decades, though a top defence official said the country had bought US arms worth nearly $30 billion in the past decade and aims to produce more of its own equipment.

“They (the Russians) have been our friends through both fair and foul weather, and we are not going to sort of stop our defence cooperation with them anytime soon, but I do want to stress that India follows a policy of strategic autonomy,” Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said in New Delhi on Friday.

India was diversifying its suppliers, he told an industry event, adding: “But more than anything else we are trying to ensure that we increasingly do spend the bulk of our money within the country.”

Putin last visited India in December 2021, just a few months before Russia went to war in Ukraine the following February.

“This visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations as a particularly privileged strategic partnership,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged Modi to stop India’s buying of oil from Russia. In August, he imposed an additional tariff of 25 per cent on Indian goods in what Moscow said amounted to illegal trade pressure on New Delhi.

Trade and refining sources said this week that India’s December oil imports from Russia were set to hit their lowest in at least three years, off November’s multi-month highs, as refiners sought options to avoid breaching Western sanctions.

During his state visit from December 4 to 5, Putin will hold talks with Modi and have a separate meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, the Kremlin said, saying a number of unspecified intergovernmental and commercial documents would be signed.
Abdulaz
Nov 28, 2025 06:45pm
Love him or hate him. Modi is doing great for his country.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 28, 2025 08:31pm
@Abdulaz, Yes, outside Pakistan and its close allies/creditors, Modi is well respected and has good independent standing. He was good with Pakistan with your former PM, too. We do expect the extra burden of the tariff will be removed soon, but no unwarranted nomination will be made in the light of a greater cause!
Recommend 0
Rajiv Uppal
Nov 28, 2025 08:45pm
With Q2 GDP growth at 8.2%, India holds a strong position in trade talks with both big nations.
Recommend 0
randy
Nov 28, 2025 09:31pm
India is Russias best friend indeed.
Recommend 0
Thev Dia
Nov 28, 2025 09:56pm
This is neutral i think.
Recommend 0
Victor Desouza
Nov 30, 2025 12:56am
Agreed, India has strong economy growth in every filed of business. No doubt India can be a very good economical global partner for all his neighbor unless Strong Trust has been set up among all. Then India need not have anything left to help out far way for African Country OR European country Since neighbor has same roots & same culture which India has. Hoping for best for all for near future !!
Recommend 0

