Chief justice finds old building in G-10 not worthy for Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD: Amid speculations about the relocation of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar visited the old building at G-10 and found it not worthy for the purpose. Upon his arrival at the old building, Sessions Judge West Nasir Javed Rana and Sessions Judge East Ahmed Yar Gondal received the chief justice.

Justice Dogar inspected various sections of the facility, including the Chief Justice Block, and assessed the condition of the infrastructure currently under renovation. He questioned the relevant officers about the pace and quality of the repair work and sought updates on measures being taken to restore and upgrade the premises.

The district and sessions judges briefed the chief justice on the repair project, administrative affairs and available facilities. The G-10 structure presently houses family courts, where a substantial volume of cases is heard daily. Justice Dogar’s visit, officials noted, aimed to assess the building’s suitability for judicial functions, identify essential upgrades and review steps required to improve facilities for litigants, lawyers and staff.

The chief justice’s inspection comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions surrounding the newly-formed Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and the question of where it should be housed.

After its inauguration at the Islamabad High Court building at Constitution Avenue earlier this month, there are rumours that the IHC would be relocated from its existing premises to its old building in G-10 that is surrounded by workshops, car wash centres, low cost restaurants and shops.

The ongoing tug-of-war over who will control the coveted Constitution Avenue premises has begun to resemble “a joint family squeezed into an ancestral home,” where every occupant cites shortage of space and competing demands.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) demanded that the FCC be moved out of the IHC building, stressing that the high court should not be displaced and warning that any attempt to shift the IHC itself would face strong legal and democratic resistance.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had reportedly finalised the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) building as the FCC’s permanent home days before the amendment was presented in parliament. However, the decision was taken without consulting FSC judges.

Under the plan, the four FSC judges, along with a relatively low backlog of 56 pending petitions, were to be shifted to the IHC’s third floor, where the CDA was instructed to urgently prepare four new courtrooms. Simultaneously, CDA teams were tasked with renovating the FSC building for FCC judges.

But when CDA officials arrived to take possession of the FSC premises, its administration resisted and even barred their entry. FSC Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman and other judges later met Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to register their reservations over the abrupt directive to vacate a purpose-built building within a week.

Following the passage of the 27th Amendment and presidential assent, the FCC chief justice took oath at the Presidency. But with the FSC building unavailable, the oath-taking ceremonies for the remaining judges had to be conducted at the IHC, highlighting the continuing space constraints.

To facilitate the temporary functioning of the FCC, the IHC administration allocated seven courtrooms. But once the FCC’s senior staff - many drawn from the Supreme Court - assumed their posts, staff shortages and space limitations became even more apparent. The FCC chief justice was assigned courtroom No 2, previously used by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, which reportedly caused unease within the high court.

Sources said the FCC administration wants to continue working in the IHC building, leaving the high court to return to its old premises at G-10.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025