E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Judges’ transfer case: 5 IHC judges file plea challenging fixing of intra-court appeal before FCC

Malik Asad Published November 22, 2025
This photo combo shows (from left to right) Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court. — Photo courtesy: IHC website/File
This photo combo shows (from left to right) Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court. — Photo courtesy: IHC website/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Significant progress was reported on Saturday in the ongoing litigation over the transfer of judges, as five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) filed a miscellaneous petition before the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) challenging the transfer of their intra-court appeal from the Supreme Court to the former.

The application was filed by IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The case pertains to the transfer of three judges from other high courts to the federal capital. In June, the SC’s Constitutional Bench had declared that their transfers were not unconstitutional. Subsequently, the five IHC judges had challenged the decision and filed an intra-court appeal.

However, the intra-court appeal in the case has now been fixed before the FCC, which was established under the 27th Amendment, on November 24.

In the miscellaneous petition, the IHC judges asked the FCC to return the intra-court appeal to the SC, arguing that the matter constitutionally falls within the jurisdiction of the apex court.

The petition stated that the appeal was shifted to the FCC under the 27th Constitutional Amendment, but contended that the amendment itself contradicted the Constitution.

In their application, the petitioners argued that the Constitution clearly outlined the legislature, executive, and judiciary as the three essential pillars of the state and delineated limits and powers for each.

The judges maintained that while Parliament holds the authority to amend the Constitution, such powers could not be exercised to abolish, restructure, or fundamentally weaken the judiciary, which forms an integral component of the constitutional framework.

They further asserted that several apex court judgments affirm the separation of powers and the protection of judicial independence, insisting that the appellate jurisdiction in such matters remained with the SC unless expressly provided otherwise without affecting the judiciary’s constitutional existence.

The petition stressed that transferring the appeal to the FCC on the basis of the 27th Amendment was legally flawed since the amendment itself was under challenge for being inconsistent with the Constitution’s basic structure.

With the new miscellaneous petition filed, the FCC is now expected to determine whether it can proceed with the appeal or whether the matter must be returned to the Supreme Court for adjudication.

Four of the same five IHC judges, excluding Justice Jahangiri, who wanted to challenge the recently introduced 27th Amendment, were turned away by the SC earlier this week and told to approach the FCC. The judges had drafted a petition invoking the original jurisdiction of the top court under Article 184(3), and sent a representation to the apex court’s registry branch.

According to the draft petition, the judges had also challenged the amendments to Article 200, which allowed the transfer of high court judges without their consent. They had argued that such provisions exposed judges to pressure, fear of retaliation, and manipulation of court composition.

27th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Khurram S Khawaja
Nov 22, 2025 04:23pm
The judges are just wasting court time on administrative issues. What could be resolved in SJC is spent on tax payers cost. All judges of superior courts ought to accountable for delays and wasting time in connivance of the lawyers. Nothing wrong on transferring from one court to another.
Recommend 0
khawaja ikramulhaq
Nov 22, 2025 09:20pm
it seems to be clearly within the FCC responsibility or domain...!
Recommend 0
Ghulam Jafar Lodhi
Nov 23, 2025 07:41am
@Khurram S Khawaja, what a funny views on independence of judiciary? You are suggesting that judges should be tammed like other civil servants and bureaucracy. Judges must not be dealt like other civil servants and they should be able to give their decisions without fear and pressure.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe