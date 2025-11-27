Govt, PTI leaders dismiss reports of Imran’s ill health, transfer to high-security prison facility

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and senior PTI leaders on Thursday dismissed reports of former premier Imran Khan’s ill health, with both sides stating that the PTI founder is ‘fine and nothing is wrong with him’.

The PTI demanded a meeting with the incarcerated leader earlier today, saying the party was worried about his health as he has been barred from seeing his family and lawyers for over three weeks. Imran has been in jail since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges.

His family and party members have protested outside Adiala Jail in recent days, demanding a meeting. A party delegation visited the prison to see Imran today, but authorities again denied access.

Amid media reports that the 73-year-old former international cricketer might be moved to a high-security prison to make meeting him more challenging, international media outlets such as Japan’s Nikkei and the BBC also covered the concern over his status. His well-being became a talking point on social media with the trend ‘Where is Imran Khan?’ also trending on X in the morning. The interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Questioned about the controversy in an interview on ARY News show ‘Off the Record’, the adviser to the prime minister on political affairs said: “This is absolutely wrong. His health is fine and taken care of. There is a team of doctors that checks him on a weekly and daily basis [and looks after his] medicine, diet, facilities [and] exercises.”

He said Imran was getting everything befitting his position and status. Sanaullah also denied reports of Imran’s transfer, saying nothing of the sort had happened and he was still present in Adiala jail.

The prime minister’s adviser added that the court had to be informed in case of such a transfer.

Similarly, PTI Senator Ali Zafar also dismissed the reports in an interview on DawnNewsTV show ‘Doosra Rukh’.

“Thank God, the news is baseless, but it is even more important after this report that the government immediately allow us the opportunity of a meeting so we can go and see for ourselves,” said the PTI leader, adding that once a meeting is held, they can assure everyone that the PTI founder is fine.

Zafar said the PTI had registered its protest in the Senate and requested Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary to ensure a prompt meeting.

“We think it is very necessary that a meeting is facilitated with Imran; it’s been a month.”

“There were news reports about Imran Khan, news from India and Afghanistan, attempts were made to spread discord; these reports have been denied. The government cannot harm Imran Khan,” said PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram while speaking with Dawn.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary, in an appearance on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, stated that jail officials had already provided information on Imran’s health, in a reference to media reports that did the rounds earlier in the day.

“These reports are completely false, and they should not be trusted. These are deliberately spread … this is wrong; his health is completely fine, and he is well.”

The PTI had also raised concerns earlier over Imran’s health, who is 73 years old.

Kasim Khan calls on international community to demand proof of life

Imran’s younger son, Kasim Khan, also highlighted in earlier social media posts that his father was jailed in “really poor conditions” that were “getting worse by the moment”.

In a post on X today, he once again said: “For the past six weeks, he (Imran) has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father.”

He said “this absolute blackout” was not security protocol but a “deliberate attempt” to hide his condition and prevent Imran’s family from knowing whether he was safe.

“I call on the international community, global human rights organisations and every democratic voice to intervene urgently. Demand proof of life, enforce court-ordered access, end this inhumane isolation and call for the release of Pakistan’s most popular political leader who is being held solely for political reasons.”







Additional input from Reuters.