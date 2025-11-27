Medics remove hairpin from girl’s stomach sans surgery in Lahore

LAHORE: A three-year-old girl underwent a successful endoscopic procedure at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), resulting in safe removal of a hairpin, she swallowed accidentally, from her stomach.

The complicated procedure involving risk of any internal injury etc to the three-year-old patient, Jannat, was skillfully performed by Dr Hooria Rehman.

An LGH spokesperson says the anesthesia team too had to be very careful, given the age of the child, but they did their job accurately. The entire procedure was conducted under the guidance and supervision of Prof Shahid, Prof Faryad Hussain and Dr Hassan Suleman.

He says that according to the initial assessment, the child, a resident of Chungi Amar Sidhu, had swallowed a hairpin, posing a serious risk of internal damage.

The medical team promptly decided to remove the foreign body from her stomach through endoscopy, avoiding surgery. The procedure was completed successfully, and the child’s condition is said to be stable.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025