Arrested Indian citizen handed over to police

KASUR: The Saddar Police booked an Indian citizen three months after he was arrested by the Rangers near the India-Pakistan border.

As per details, Rangers had arrested the suspect on Aug 16 and he was handed over to the local police on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, Rangers personnel arrested the suspect near the Ajmal Shaheed Post, opposite to the Indian Bachan Singh Post. It said that the suspect was identified as BJ Singh (31) of Sambrai in Assam province of India.

The FIR further said that nothing suspicious had been recovered from the accused, who left his home after a quarrel with his father Barshan Singh.

Police were investigating the matter.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025