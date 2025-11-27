Omar Ayub declared ‘proclaimed offender’

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday declared former opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan a proclaimed offender over his repeated non-appearance in proceedings related to an October 4 protest case.

During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra noted that despite multiple summons, Omar Ayub failed to appear before the court, prompting the judge to invoke proclamation proceedings.

The court also sought complete details of his movable and immovable properties and issued directions to block his passport and Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The case concerns a PTI demonstration held last year, for which Mr Ayub and other senior party figures have been nominated under anti-terrorism charges.

Defence, prosecution clash after Aleema Khan briefly detained for attempting to leave courtroom

Earlier this year, prosecutors submitted a challan formally naming several top PTI leaders, accusing them of inciting violence and causing disruption during the protest.

The court adjourned further hearings while ordering officials to complete the requirements associated with the proclamation process.

Aleema briefly in custody

Separately in Rawalpindi, proceedings in a different protest-related case took an unexpected turn when Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, was briefly detained by women police officers inside an Anti-Terrorism Court.

Aleema, one of 11 charged with arson and obstructing government operations during a protest on 26 November last year, appeared before ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

At the outset of the hearing, the court was informed that lawyers would be arguing on an application filed by an accused named Safai regarding the jurisdiction of the ATC over the matter. The court noted that 11 accused, including Aleema Khan, had already been indicted in the case.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah informed the court that the accused were facing charges under terrorism-related laws due to allegations of arson and encirclement during last year’s protest.

During the hearing, Aleema Khan attempted to exit the courtroom. “Our lawyers are busy in the Supreme Court, we should be allowed to go,” she said.

Women police officers, however, intercepted her and brought her back inside. Prosecutor Zaheer Shah insisted that the accused was “in judicial custody under Section 351” and therefore could not leave without the judge’s explicit permission.

Defence lawyer Faisal Malik strongly objected, arguing that Aleema Khan had voluntarily surrendered before the court and that there was “no order to take her into custody”. He termed the police action “unacceptable” and urged the court to initiate proceedings against the officers involved.

The judge, responding to the defence protests, remarked, “If you had come on time, this might not have happened”.

The courtroom witnessed heated exchanges as the prosecution maintained that the accused and her lawyers were creating hurdles in the trial.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah added that eight police witnesses were present in court despite their official duties and that unnecessary delays were obstructing proceedings.

Following arguments, the court allowed Aleema Khan to proceed with filing her bail bonds. Additionally, the court ordered the accused to pay Rs 10,000 each to the eight police witnesses, citing the inconvenience caused by repeated adjournment requests.

During the proceedings, defence lawyers also requested that the court direct authorities to unfreeze the bank accounts of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and Namal University, Mianwali.

The prosecutor, Zaheer Shah, responded sharply. “We regret that Shaukat Khanum’s account had to be frozen due to the irresponsible behaviour of the accused,” he said.

In a brief interaction with the judge, Aleema Khan said she had faith in the court and believed justice would prevail.

After hearing arguments, the court accepted the defence’s request and adjourned the hearing until Dec 1.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025