E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Iron, steel scrap imports hit record in October

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published November 27, 2025
A file photo of workers carrying steel scrap. —AFP
A file photo of workers carrying steel scrap. —AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The country has continued to aggressively import iron and steel scrap, reaching a record high of 381,991 tonnes in October. This figure surpasses the previous peak of 366,610 tonnes recorded in September, indicating an improvement in the production of steel bars used for housing and other infrastructure projects.

Record imports also suggest a revival of construction work on some old high-rise projects which had been delayed for various reasons.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, imports of iron and steel scrap reached 1.299 million tonnes ($680 million) during 4MFY26, up from 819,650 tonnes ($664m) in the same period last year, a surge of 58.5pc in quantity and 2.4pc in value. However, the average per-tonne price plunged to $523 from $810 over the above period.

Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) Secretary General Syed Wajid Bukhari told Dawn that demand for steel bars has increased owing to some improvement in construction activity.

He hoped this was not a temporary surge but rather a sign that it would continue. “This has nothing to do with the reduction in the iron and steel scrap prices internationally. Demand is actual pull,” he added.

He was of the view that the government is taking more initiatives to revive construction activities, which are very much needed and a step in the right direction. Mr Wajid pointed out that one initiative is the Apna Ghar Apna Ashiana scheme, which the government is expected to launch soon. The association welcomes these initiatives.

Following a drop in world iron and steel scrap prices, he claimed there has been a tremendous reduction in rebars’ prices in the market.

According to the minimum values set by the government for sales tax collection, he said the price of steel bars should be Rs242,000 per tonne, but prices right now are far below that level. A builder said that the current steel bar price is Rs220,000 per tonne.

On the contrary, local despatches of cement during July-October FY26 rose by 18pc to 13.849m tonnes from 11.728m tonnes in the same period last year after the start of post-monsoon construction activities and easing of flood-related disruptions.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Aamir Shafaat Khan is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers trade and industry, with a particular focus on market surveys, food inflation, commodity prices, the automobile sector and broader industrial issues.

Aamir Shafaat Khan

Read more

Az_Iz
Nov 28, 2025 12:07am
More iron scrap imports is better than more palm oil and food items import.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe