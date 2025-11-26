E-Paper | March 03, 2026

COAS Munir meets Iran’s security chief, stresses need for counter-terrorism collaboration

News Desk Published November 26, 2025
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir meets with Ali Ardeshir Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Secu­ri­­ty Council, at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Nov 26, 2025. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir meets with Ali Ardeshir Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Secu­ri­­ty Council, at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Nov 26, 2025. — ISPR
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday met with Iran’s top security official Ali Ardeshir Larijani in Rawalpindi, where he stressed the need for counter-terrorism cooperation between their countries.

Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Secu­ri­­ty Council (SNSC), called on the army chief at the General Headquarters in the garrison city, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, COAS Munir emphasised the “need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism”.

“He also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the evolving geopolitical situation,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing described Larijani as Iran’s NSA (national security adviser).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir meets with Ali Ardeshir Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Secu­ri­­ty Council, at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Nov 26, 2025. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir meets with Ali Ardeshir Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Secu­ri­­ty Council, at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Nov 26, 2025. — ISPR

Iran and Pakistan share a long, often tense border where terrorist groups have carried out attacks on both sides, prompting growing security coordination. Tehran has also offered to mediate between Islamabad and Kabul amid rising cross-border tensions.

Islamabad and Tehran had also vowed to enhance joint efforts to eradicate terrorism in both countries when Iranian Parliament Speaker Dr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad earlier this month.

Today’s meeting between COAS Munir and Larijani focused on bilateral cooperation, regional security issues, and the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran. “Both dignitaries discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region,” the ISPR added.

On his part, Larijani acknowledged “Pakistan’s vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties”, according to the ISPR.

The Iranian top official also underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations in tackling regional challenges and ensuring long-term stability.

Larijani’s visit

Larijani, who arrived in Pakistan on Monday, met with President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq yesterday.

He is also scheduled to meet National Security Adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik, also the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief.

The visit is focused on reviewing bilateral ties, pursuing pending agreements and discussing regional developments, including those in the Muslim world.

Larijani’s trip comes as Iran expressed reservations about United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, which Pakistan has supported and is seen as a potential contributor to an international stabilisation force envisioned under it.

Though Pakistan’s statements on the SNSC official’s meetings did not say much on discussions about the Gaza plan, Larijani, in a post on X at the end of the day, conveyed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s greetings to “honourable people of Pakistan” for supporting Iran during the 12-day war with Israel.

“This reflects the firm and principled thinking of the Pakistani people,” he said.

Larijani’s trip also comes on the heels of the Saudi armed forces’ chief visiting Pakistan, with him and Pakistani officials mostly discussing defence partnership and counterterrorism efforts.

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe