Petition against 27th Amendment lands in Federal Shariat Court

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2025
The Federal Shariat Court, located opposite the Supreme Court building, will house the new FCC.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star
KARACHI: A lawyer has invoked the jurisdiction of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) against the recently passed 27th Amendment to the Constitution, asking the court to set it aside since the legislation is “repugnant to the injunctions of Islam”.

The petitioner also asked the FSC to declare that the state and its organs were under a continuing obligation to ensure that all laws, constitutional provisions and institutional arrangements remain consonant with the injunctions of Islam as enshrined in the Holy Quran and the Sunnah.

Citing the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as respondents, petitioner Barrister Ali Tahir stated in the petition that the impugned amendment has fundamentally altered the balance of power among the country’s institutions and that it has centralised authority in the executive, weakening judicial independence and entrenching military supremacy in constitutional law.

He submitted that Islamic governance was founded on the principles of justice, trust and accountability and the Quran repeatedly commanded the rulers and judges to uphold justice and to be accountable to Allah and the people and that Islamic jurisprudence mandated that the judiciary must be independent from executive and legislative interference.

The petitioner stated that lifetime immunity for the president of the country and military leaders creates a privileged class above the law, violating the Quranic command for equality and accountability and this erodes public trust in institutions and undermines the legitimacy of the state.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

27th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
