Key water and road projects in Balochistan okayed

QUETTA: The Exe­cutive Committee of the Nat­­i­onal Economic Cou­ncil (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved the Balochistan Water Resources Deve­lopment Sector Project, along with several other province-related sch­emes.

The projects were accorded approval during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar via video link.

Officials said the approved projects include revised plans for the Ziarat Mor–Kach–Harnai (109.882 km) road and the Harnai–Sanjavi (55.834 km) road, as well as a 110-kilometre road from the Chedegai (Iran) border to Panjgur.

The meeting underlined that improved road infrastructure and a strengthened communication network in Balo­chistan would not only boost regional trade—particularly with neighbouring countries—but also provide better travel facilities to the public.

Ecnec further stressed timely completion of all approved projects and adherence to the highest standards of quality.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Addi­tional Chief Secretary (Devel­opment) Zahid Saleem, Chief Engineer Design (C&W) Dr. Sajjad Baloch, Chief of Section (P&D) Inamullah Khan, Project Director BW­RDSP Suf­yan Durrani and Chief Foreign Aid (P&D) Batool Asadi attended the meeting.

