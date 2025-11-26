E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Key water and road projects in Balochistan okayed

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 26, 2025
The projects were accorded approval during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar via video link. — APP/File
The projects were accorded approval during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar via video link. — APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: The Exe­cutive Committee of the Nat­­i­onal Economic Cou­ncil (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved the Balochistan Water Resources Deve­lopment Sector Project, along with several other province-related sch­emes.

The projects were accorded approval during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar via video link.

Officials said the approved projects include revised plans for the Ziarat Mor–Kach–Harnai (109.882 km) road and the Harnai–Sanjavi (55.834 km) road, as well as a 110-kilometre road from the Chedegai (Iran) border to Panjgur.

The meeting underlined that improved road infrastructure and a strengthened communication network in Balo­chistan would not only boost regional trade—particularly with neighbouring countries—but also provide better travel facilities to the public.

Ecnec further stressed timely completion of all approved projects and adherence to the highest standards of quality.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Addi­tional Chief Secretary (Devel­opment) Zahid Saleem, Chief Engineer Design (C&W) Dr. Sajjad Baloch, Chief of Section (P&D) Inamullah Khan, Project Director BW­RDSP Suf­yan Durrani and Chief Foreign Aid (P&D) Batool Asadi attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe