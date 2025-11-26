PPP demands probe into NA-185 ‘rigging’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has demanded an impartial probe into the rigging allegation levelled by Dost Muhammad Khosa, the defeated party candidate in the by-poll held in NA-185, Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that PPP candidate Dost Khosa has levelled serious allegations of rigging in the by-polls for the constituency held last Sunday.

“There was an agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PPP that their runners-up would contest all the by-elections and the other party would support these candidates. But the PML-N violated this agreement in NA-185,” he alleged.

The PPP leader asked, “Why did this situation arise despite [the PPP] being a government ally?”

He urged the chief election commissioner (CEC) to not only take notice of the matter, but also take action against the elements involved in the “rigging” after conducting a transparent and impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, the 58th Foundation Day of the PPP will be marked by the party on Nov 30 at Bilawal Park, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

This decision was taken in a meeting held at the People’s Secretariat under the chairmanship of PPP Lahore Secretary General Rana Jamil Manj.

A 13-member coordination committee for the event was formed under Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, which includes Mr Manj, Faisal Mir, Ms Faiza Malik, Zahid Zulfiqar, Asif Nagra, Chaudhry Atif Rafique, Amjad Jatt, Fayyaz Bhatti, Chaudhry Riaz, Yasir Bara, Rana Ashaar, and Shahbaz Durrani.

