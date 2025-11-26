E-Paper | March 03, 2026

PPP demands probe into NA-185 ‘rigging’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2025
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.— Photo courtesy video screengrab provided by Nadir Guramani/File
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.— Photo courtesy video screengrab provided by Nadir Guramani/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has demanded an impartial probe into the rigging allegation levelled by Dost Muhammad Khosa, the defeated party candidate in the by-poll held in NA-185, Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that PPP candidate Dost Khosa has levelled serious allegations of rigging in the by-polls for the constituency held last Sunday.

“There was an agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PPP that their runners-up would contest all the by-elections and the other party would support these candidates. But the PML-N violated this agreement in NA-185,” he alleged.

The PPP leader asked, “Why did this situation arise despite [the PPP] being a government ally?”

He urged the chief election commissioner (CEC) to not only take notice of the matter, but also take action against the elements involved in the “rigging” after conducting a transparent and impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, the 58th Foundation Day of the PPP will be marked by the party on Nov 30 at Bilawal Park, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

This decision was taken in a meeting held at the People’s Secretariat under the chairmanship of PPP Lahore Secretary General Rana Jamil Manj.

A 13-member coordination committee for the event was formed under Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, which includes Mr Manj, Faisal Mir, Ms Faiza Malik, Zahid Zulfiqar, Asif Nagra, Chaudhry Atif Rafique, Amjad Jatt, Fayyaz Bhatti, Chaudhry Riaz, Yasir Bara, Rana Ashaar, and Shahbaz Durrani.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

M. Saeed
Nov 26, 2025 01:08pm
Not a single winning candidates has ever complained of rigging, saying, he should have won by bigger margin but, for rigging!
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe