By-election revives fortunes of Khosas, Legahris

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The recent NA-185 by-election in Dera Ghazi Khan has served as a political lifeline for both the Khosa and Leghari rival groups, effectively restoring their political presence in the district after they had been sidelined by the continuous success of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Zartaj Gull, in the last elections.

The contest proved mutually beneficial, largely due to the disqualification of PTI’s Zartaj Gull and the boycott of the by-election by the PTI.

This vacuum allowed the two rival, influential tribal groups to re-establish their presence in city politics.

The Khosa group, led by Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa, had joined the PPP after the group’s leader lost the trust of the PML-N. Conversely, the Leghari group, began a crucial political journey that started after losing the confidence of PPP; it started from forming the Millat Party, joining the PTI, and later the PML-N,

After losing the confidence of PPP, the Leghari group remained in search of a new ally. Their adjustment into the PML-N was facilitated by the Khosa group’s differences with PML-N,while both the Leghari and the PML-N were looking for a confident ally. Now the Leghari group had a reasonable representation in the national and provincial assemblies.

The Leghari group had been struggling to restore its influence in NA-185 after being consistently defeated by the PTI for a last decade. Their success in the by-election marks their return to city and district politics.

On the other side, the by-election also re-energised the Khosa group, led by Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa, who had previously joined the PPP after differences with the PML-N. Despite a loss, the group demonstrated a considerable public support by polling over 49,000 votes -- level of traction they had not achieved in earlier contests, signaling a re-entry into city politics.

The PML-N is poised to gain long-term benefit. The Leghari group’s successful candidate, Mehmood Qadir Leghari, will vacate his provincial assembly seat (PP-289) upon his success in NA-185, providing the PML-N another opportunity to contest the resulting by-election and stabilise its political adjustment in the district.

