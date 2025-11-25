E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Pakistan Navy successfully tests indigenously-developed anti-ship ballistic missile: ISPR

News Desk Published November 25, 2025
The Pakistan Navy successfully tests a ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile i this video released by ISPR on November 25. — Screengrab via ISPR
The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday conducted a successful test of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, according to the military’s media affairs wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the weapon system is capable of engaging targets both at sea and on land “with high precision”.

“The system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and advanced manoeuvrability features,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior scientists and engineers.”

The ISPR deemed the successful test launch “a testimony to Pakistan’s technological prowess and Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguard national interests”.

According to the statement, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Shamshad Mirza and service chiefs congratulated the participating units and scientists on the test.

On September 30 this year, the Pakistan Army successfully conducted a training launch of a newly inducted, indigenously-produced Fatah-4 cruise missile at a range of 750 kilometres, the military’s media wing said.

“Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading [the] enemy’s missile defence system due to terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

LuMS
Nov 25, 2025 09:11pm
Alhamdulillah
Recommend 0
Strong Pakistan
Nov 25, 2025 09:45pm
Good job Pak Navy, always be ready to protect our Country and our Ocean 24/7. Pakistan Zindabad.
Recommend 0

