Every missile test Pakistan has conducted in recent months

Missiles range from ground-launched cruise missiles to medium-range ballistic platforms.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Pakistan has tested multiple missile types over the last few years to increase its defence capabilities and also to ensure credible deterrence. The missiles range from ground-launched cruise missiles to medium-range ballistic missiles.

Fatah 4 cruise missile

On September 30, the Pakistan Army successfully conducted a training launch of a newly inducted, indigenously-produced Fatah-4 cruise missile at a range of 750 kilometres, the military’s media wing said.

“Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading [the] enemy’s missile defence system due to terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

An image of the newly inducted cruise missile Fatah-4. — Screengrab via X/@PTVNewsOfficial

Fatah surface-to-surface missile

On May 5, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah series surface-to-surface guided missile with a range of 120 kilometres, as part of ‘Ex Indus’, the ISPR said in a statement.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” the statement read.

Pakistan conducts a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of an ongoing exercise on May 5. — DawnNewsTV

Abdali ballistic missile

Also in May, Pakistan successfully tested the Abdali weapon system, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a reported range of 450 kilometres, the ISPR said.

Like the Fatah missile launched that month, the Abdali was also launched during ‘Ex Indus’.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuverability features,” the ISPR said in a press release.

Pakistan conducts a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450km, in an undisclosed location on May 3, 2025. — screengrab

Ship-launched ballistic missile

Last November, the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship-launched ballistic missile, the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) said in a press release.

The SMASH (Supersonic Missile Anti-SHip) missile, with a range of 350-kilometres, is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision.

“The missile system is equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system and manoeuvrability features,” it added.

This image shows PNS Yarmook. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Navy

Last August, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the military’s media affairs wing confirmed.

The ISPR said in a statement that the training launch was aimed at the training of troops, validating various technical parameters, and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

Pakistan conducts a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile on August 20. — Screengrab via ISPR (YouTube)

The Pakistan Army formed the Rocket Force Command earlier in August to bolster the nation’s defence capabilities. The army’s latest combatant arm was formed following the war with India in May.

The new command will be responsible for operating conventional missiles — including ballistic, cruise, and possibly even hypersonic — designed to hit targets far beyond the front lines.

The idea is to strike deep, hard, and without reaching for the nuclear trigger. PM Shehbaz described the force as “equipped with modern technology and having the capability to strike at the enemy from different directions… another milestone in strengthening our conventional warfare capacity.”