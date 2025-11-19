E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Report submitted to US Congress mentions Pakistan’s ‘military success’ over India during May conflict

News Desk Published November 19, 2025
A Pakistan Air Force J-10C. — Reuters/File
A report submitted to the US Congress has mentioned Pakistan’s “military success” over India during the four-day conflict in May this year.

“Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry,” said a report submitted to the US Congress on Tuesday by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, formed to report on the national security implications of the bilateral trade and economic relationship between the US and China.

Pakistan initially said it downed five Indian planes in air-to-air combat during the conflict, but later raised the tally to seven. Islamabad has denied any losses of its planes and says it hit 26 Indian targets after three air bases were targeted. US President Donald Trump, who continues to comment on the conflict, most recently said that eight planes were “essentially” shot down.

In its annual report, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission referred to the May conflict and said that China used it to “test and promote its own defence capabilities”.

The report submitted to Congress also highlighted China’s role in the conflict, saying that it drew global attention as “Pakistan’s military relied upon Chinese weaponry and reportedly leveraged Chinese intelligence”.

It also cited New Delhi’s claims of China helping Pakistan with “live inputs on Indian military positions throughout the crisis”, adding that “Pakistan denied these allegations, and China neither confirmed nor denied its degree of involvement”.

According to the report, China expanded its military cooperation with Pakistan in 2025, “compounding its own security tensions with India”.

In November and December 2024, China and Pakistan held the three-week Warrior-VIII counter-terrorism drills, and in February this year, China’s navy participated in Pakistan’s multinational AMAN drills, the report recalled, adding that these exercises highlighted “growing defence cooperation” between the two countries.

“India’s commentators viewed the drills as losses in their relationship with China and as direct security threats to its territorial positions,” the report said.

Referring to the May conflict, the report said, “While [the] characterisation of this conflict as a ‘proxy war’ may overstate China’s role as an instigator, Beijing opportunistically leveraged the conflict to test and advertise the sophistication of its weapons, useful in the context of its ongoing border tensions with India and its expanding defence industry goals.”

The report also mentioned that as Pakistan’s largest defence supplier, China provided approximately 82 per cent of the country’s arms imports from 2019 to 2023.

The May clash was the first time China’s modern weapons systems, including the HQ-9 air defence system, PL-15 air-to-air missiles and J-10 fighter aircraft, were used in active combat, serving as a real-world field experiment, the report added.

It also stated that China reportedly offered to sell 40 J-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, KJ-500 aircraft and ballistic missile defence systems to Pakistan in June. “That same month, Pakistan announced a 20pc increase in its 2025–2026 defence budget, raising planned expenditures to $9 billion despite an overall budget decrease.”

“In the weeks after the conflict, Chinese embassies hailed the successes of its systems in the India-Pakistan clash, seeking to bolster weapons sales,” the report alleged.

It also mentioned allegations by the French intelligence of China initiating a “disinformation campaign to hinder sales of French Rafales in favour of its own J-35s” and using “fake social media accounts to propagate AI and video game images of supposed ‘debris’ from the planes China’s weaponry destroyed”.

The conflict between Pakistan and India was sparked by an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, linked with Pakistan. Islamabad strongly denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation.

But, New Delhi launched deadly air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, marking the beginning of the four-day clash. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases by the two sides, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire.

Moud
Nov 19, 2025 05:03pm
In the India-Pakistan conflict, the China-Pakistan strategic axis played a significant role in sharing direct information about the enemy's positions,
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 19, 2025 05:03pm
WOW!
Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Nov 19, 2025 05:39pm
Keep believing your own lies!!
Recommend 0
Zafar Jauhar
Nov 19, 2025 05:50pm
Yes it was a total of 8 Indian airplanes shot down including 4 Rafales, one SU-30 MK I , one Mig 29, Ome Mirage 2000 and one large drone. Add tonit tye S-400 radar. POTUS would not say this repeatedly if it were possible to contradict him. And no Indians have contradicted him so far.
Recommend 0
Abdul Razzaq
Nov 19, 2025 05:59pm
Why we have to submit report to US? Are they are masters??
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2025 06:15pm
Great news sending shocking waves in the corridors of power at Old and New Delhi.
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Nov 19, 2025 06:26pm
No doubt, Pak Air Force, Army and Navy are in much better shape in South Asia. They fight war with national unity and win.
Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 19, 2025 06:37pm
@Abdul Razzaq, As far as one knows, Pakistan did not submit any report to USA.
Recommend 0
Awan
Nov 19, 2025 06:51pm
@Abdul Razzaq, Pakistan did not submit any report. American military submitted the report after the independent analysis by their own experts
Recommend 0
NK
Nov 19, 2025 07:13pm
Every power uses or tries it weapons on others and US have done it umpteen times.
Recommend 0
hadi
Nov 19, 2025 07:25pm
Could you please link the source
Recommend 0
Dr. M. N.Baig
Nov 19, 2025 07:44pm
War is fool's game, there are no winners, only some looses more than the other side
Recommend 0
Hasan
Nov 19, 2025 07:50pm
Pakistan will get weapons that work. Unfortunately, cant say the same about some of our allies.
Recommend 0
Ahp
Nov 19, 2025 08:12pm
@Abdul Razzaq, we didn't submit the report but their committee
Recommend 0
India6Pak0
Nov 19, 2025 08:47pm
Modi's hubris and paranoid obsession for anything Pakistan has hurt India's perception badly. Indian leadership is simply incorrigible. Despite the international isolation, they are still dreaming to punish Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ghulam
Nov 19, 2025 08:48pm
India is still stuck with cold war era zero-sum based foreign policy. Any gain by Pakistam is deemed by Indians as a loss for India. Similarly any loss by Pakistan is deemed by them as a gain for India. India is effectively actingas destablising factor in the regional geopolitical calculus.
Recommend 0
aurora
Nov 19, 2025 08:56pm
@Abdul Razzaq, did you even READ this whole article or are you another troll around? Pakistan didn't give this 'report' to the US Congress, the report was given to the US Congress by an American government department called the United States–China Economic and Security Review Commission. I wouldn't be surprised if you replied to my comment claiming that this is all ISI ki sajish.
Recommend 0
aurora
Nov 19, 2025 08:59pm
@Enlightened One, maybe, just maybe, count your Rafales first? Do check that missing 1 MiG-29UPG, a Mirage 2000, and a Su-30MKI, lol.
Recommend 0
Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Nov 19, 2025 09:31pm
Pakistan supported the US “War on Terror” for 20 odd years (2001-2021), including the unique advantage of Land & Sky Corridors. However, the Government of Pakistan (GOP) could not avail any much benefits from the relationship, which borders on nothing less than Idiocy or Treason. The relationship has improved in 2025 but brought no tangible benefits so far beyond Hype, Hyperbole & Optics.
Recommend 0
hitesh
Nov 19, 2025 10:46pm
The report says that 3 indian jets were downed and all of them might not be rafael
Recommend 0
Haroon Rashid
Nov 19, 2025 11:36pm
@Enlightened One, Still better than Godi Media
Recommend 0
AmericanRational
Nov 20, 2025 12:30am
Did anyone from Dawn even read the full 745 page report? It actually says that the reported images and claims were fake and AI generated. It also states that the Chinese used this as a social media strategy to market their own fifth generation planes. Read it.
Recommend 0
AmericanRational
Nov 20, 2025 12:31am
@Zafar Jauhar, these were all AI generated images. The report even agrees. Keep believing your own lies.
Recommend 0
GULFRAZ
Nov 20, 2025 12:45am
@Abdul Razzaq, .We didnt. Read again.
Recommend 0
Dast
Nov 20, 2025 01:01am
The report clearly says only 3 jets were down, debunking pakistan army claims of 7 jets shot down.
Recommend 0
Narin
Nov 20, 2025 02:11am
Dawn reporting does every effort to please its Pakistani readers.
Recommend 0
uhammad Ashraf Niaz
Nov 20, 2025 02:24am
We acknowledge to great strategic partnership between Pakistan and China and trust to be maintained in Economic field too.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Nov 20, 2025 02:34am
When president Trump raised his count to eight, it is after that he has recieved a most uo-to-date report which suggests that 7 indian jets (including 4 Rafales) were shot down in the air battle and that one of the pakistani F16s was partly damaged on the ground too.
Recommend 0
Manju
Nov 20, 2025 04:52am
Wow, I have read the report directly and there is no such mention. This article speaks mostly about Pakistani point of view with very few carefully edited lines from the report somewhere in between.
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Nov 20, 2025 07:11am
All fake news. Nowhere in the Report to Congress of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is India or Pakistan mentioned even once.
Recommend 0
Fact Checker
Nov 20, 2025 07:14am
Your article cherry picks the report reflecting the quality of your journalism. The report also states that only three of Indian jets have been shot down and not all of which may be Rafales. Why such selective reporting?
Recommend 0
Arun
Nov 20, 2025 07:48am
you contrdict yourself. you state report talks of success of chinese weaponery but state that china opened multiple fake accounts to use AI to generate images of debris of aircraft.
Recommend 0

