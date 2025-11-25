Punjab records over 4,150 child abuse cases in six months with low convictions: report

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,150 cases of violence against children were reported in Punjab during the first six months of the current year, 2025.

These figures have been released by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO).

According to the NGO, 23 cases of child violence occur daily across Punjab. The fact sheet is based on district-level police data obtained through the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2013.

SSDO’s analysis shows that 4,150 child-related criminal cases were registered in Punjab between January and June 2025.

Of these, 3,989 cases were challaned, while 3,791 remain under trial. SSDO noted that although Punjab’s reporting mechanisms have improved over the past year, resulting in increased registration of cases, conviction rates remain critically low and require immediate attention.

Despite the volume and severity of offences, only 12 convictions were recorded during the six-month period. Sexual abuse remains one of the most troubling categories, with 717 cases registered, 658 challaned and 581 still under trial.

The category saw 12 acquittals and eight withdrawals, but zero convictions.

Child beggary was the most frequently reported offence, with 2,693 cases registered across the province.

Of these, 2,674 were challaned and 2,669 remain under trial, yet none resulted in conviction.

Other forms of exploitation also pose serious threats. Child trafficking registered 332 cases, resulting in four convictions, while 182 cases of child labour led to eight convictions, the comparatively highest outcome among categories, yet still alarmingly low relative to the number of offences.

Meanwhile, 87 cases of physical abuse and 27 kidnapping cases produced no convictions.

Child marriage continues to be severely underreported, with just 12 cases registered in the first six months of 2025 and no convictions or acquittals, pointing to entrenched cultural and procedural barriers that obstruct reporting.

District-level data identifies Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sialkot as major hotspots for child abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

Lahore recorded the highest numbers of sexual abuse, child beggary and trafficking cases, while Nankana Sahib, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin also showed elevated trafficking trends.

Overall, the findings reveal critical gaps in Punjab’s child protection ecosystem, extremely low conviction rates, thousands of cases pending trial and persistent underreporting of sensitive crimes.

SSDO has called for urgent reforms, including strengthened investigative capacity, fast-tracked trials, increased coordination between departments, expanded child protection units and awareness efforts to encourage reporting at the community level.

The organisation stressed that protecting children in Punjab requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to ensure justice, accountability and long-term safety for every child.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025