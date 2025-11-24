Saudi armed forces chief conveys kingdom’s desire to elevate defence partnership with Pakistan

The Saudi armed forces chief on Monday relayed the kingdom’s desire to elevate its defence and strategic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.

Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili is currently on a visit to Pakistan and held meetings with senior officials.

A statement from state broadcaster PTV News, on his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said: “General Al-Rowaili conveyed felicitations from the Saudi leadership to the prime minister and the people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed the kingdom’s strong desire to elevate the current excellent defence and strategic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.”

PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed his firm commitment to further strengthening the “historic fraternal relations” between the countries in all sectors, including economic, defence and security.

“The prime minister welcomed General Al-Rowaili and commended Saudi Arabia for the unwavering support and solidarity it has always extended to Pakistan. He emphasised that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on shared faith, common values, and mutual trust.

“The prime minister mentioned his highly successful visits to Riyadh over the past two months, during which historic Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was signed between the two sides. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further deepening bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training, exercises, and exchange of expertise.”

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the joint resolve of both countries to combat all forms of terrorism and extremism and to promote peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s military leadership discussed strengthening the “longstanding and strategic” cooperation between the two countries, focusing on defence, security and counterterrorism efforts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and General Al Rowaili at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to the ISPR.

“During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening the longstanding and strategic military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

“They emphasised the importance of further enhancing defence collaboration, security cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts, which continue to be pillars of the deep-rooted bilateral relationship,” it added.

The visiting dignitary, according to ISPR’s statement, appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation in multiple fields with the Saudi armed forces and “reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the strong bonds of cooperation”.

“Upon arrival at GHQ, General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army,” said the statement.

General Al Rowaili later called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

“During the meeting, both sides discussed evolving global and regional security environment. The dignitaries also explored concrete measures to deepen engagements between the armed forces of both countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen defence and security ties.

“The CJCSC reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ensuring the protection of Harmain al-Sharifain,” the ISPR said.

In September, Islamabad and Riyadh signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

Earlier this month, CGS Lieutenant General Aamer Raza met General Rowaily in Riyadh to discuss broadening strategic ties and strengthening the mutual defence agreement signed by the two nations.