Pakistan, Saudi Arabia military leaders discuss advancing mutual defence pact

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Aamer Raza met his Saudi counterpart, General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, in Riyadh to discuss broadening strategic ties and strengthening the mutual defence agreement signed by the two nations, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The two countries have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “matters of mutual strategic interest” were discussed during the meeting, including strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing interoperability and advancing collaboration under the mutual defence agreement.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing towards regional peace, stability and self-reliance,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR added that a special meeting of the Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was also held in Riyadh. Pakistan’s tri-services delegation was led by Lt Gen Raza, while Khalid Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, led the Saudi delegation.

“During the bilateral meet, both sides reviewed the progress of ongoing defence cooperation projects and discussed new avenues for joint ventures in emerging technologies in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” the statement read.

“CGS reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces,” the ISPR added. “[The] Saudi leadership appreciated Pakistan’s commitments, achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and vital contributions to regional peace and stability.”

In mid-September, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.”