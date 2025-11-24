‘Restrictions on overloaded trucks reduce fatal crashes’

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) claimed to have controlled overloading of trucks, resulting in 99 per cent reduction in fatal truck accidents over the last four months in northern region (Kot Momin to D.I. Khan).

A senior official of NHMP told Dawn that not a single fatal accident has taken place in northern region from Kot Momin to Peshawar, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC route) from Halka to D.I. Khan, Swat and Hazara motorways over the last four months. He said that before enforcement of strict measures an average of one fatal accident involving trucks used to be reported on a daily basis in the same region.

“When overloaded tru­cks were chased by police, their drivers often tried to escape and due to over-speeding accidents took place. Sometimes they (drivers) hit cars and motorcycles while fleeing causing fatal accidents,” the official said.

He added that due to overloading and over-speeding trucks often overturned and fell off the road. Under a new strategy, he said, the NHMP did not allow trucks to use highways and motorways without going to the trucks scale so that not a single truck could carry any material more than the prescribed weight limit.

