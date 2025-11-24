E-Paper | March 01, 2026

‘Restrictions on overloaded trucks reduce fatal crashes’

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 24, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) claimed to have controlled overloading of trucks, resulting in 99 per cent reduction in fatal truck accidents over the last four months in northern region (Kot Momin to D.I. Khan).

A senior official of NHMP told Dawn that not a single fatal accident has taken place in northern region from Kot Momin to Peshawar, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC route) from Halka to D.I. Khan, Swat and Hazara motorways over the last four months. He said that before enforcement of strict measures an average of one fatal accident involving trucks used to be reported on a daily basis in the same region.

“When overloaded tru­cks were chased by police, their drivers often tried to escape and due to over-speeding accidents took place. Sometimes they (drivers) hit cars and motorcycles while fleeing causing fatal accidents,” the official said.

He added that due to overloading and over-speeding trucks often overturned and fell off the road. Under a new strategy, he said, the NHMP did not allow trucks to use highways and motorways without going to the trucks scale so that not a single truck could carry any material more than the prescribed weight limit.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe