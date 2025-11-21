Govt directed to release funds for rehabilitation of Indus Highway

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Thursday expressed concerns over delay in completion of rehabilitation work on Indus Highway and directed federal government to release required funds to National Highway Authority (NHA) for early completion of the project.

A bench consisting of PHC Chief Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah and Justice Mohammad Ijaz Khan ordered that all relevant federal secretaries including that of finance and communication should hold a meeting with the counsel of NHA for removing hurdles in completion of the project including provision of funds.

The PHC chief justice pointed out that during the last two years, around 274 persons died in accidents on Indus Highway and the court couldn’t turn a blind eye to the matter. On the other hand, Justice Shah observed, terrorism had also hit hard the inhabitants of southern districts.

“It is need of the time to provide relief to the inhabitants of those areas so as to address their sense of deprivation,” he observed.

PHC bench shows concern over delay in completion of project

The bench held hearing about issues related to conditions of important highways and roads in the province including Indus Highway, Booni-Buzhung Road, Swat Expressway and Hazara Motorway etc.

In one of the previous hearings in Sep, the court had directed the general manager of NHA to utilise all available resources so that Indus Highway must be restored to a condition that was free from hazards, such as potholes, depressions, cracks and uneven surfaces and must meet the highest standards of safety, engineering and construction.

The additional attorney general, Sanaullah Khan, and the additional advocate general, Inamullah Khan Yousafzai, appeared for federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments, respectively, whereas Advocate Sikander Rasheed represented NHA.

The bench inquired about the NHA chairman and the counsel informed it that the post had been vacant. The bench wondered as to how could be important projects completed when such a key post was lying vacant.

When the PHC chief justice inquired about updates regarding implementation of previous order, the counsel stated that around 85 per cent work was completed on Indus Highway.

Advocate Sikander Rasheed claimed that most of the traffic accidents on the highway were taking place due to non-deputing of personnel of traffic police there. He said that disorderly traffic was also creating hurdles to smoothly carrying out the project work.

The lawyer said that NHA had demanded Rs6 billion from the government, which was likely to release Rs5 billion in the month of January.

The PHC chief justice pointed out that during previous hearing the additional secretary, ministry of finance, had stated that Rs127 billion had been allocated by the government and it was for NHA to allocate the said funds for various projects.

Justice Shah observed that during that hearing the then NHA chairman and other officials had assured that the project would be completed on emergency basis. The counsel stated that due to recent floods across the country, funds had to be diverted to other emergency matters.

About security situation on the highway, the additional advocate general said that the court had appointed the commissioner of Kohat division, Mothasim Billah Shah as focal person for streamlining traffic and load management on the highway. He added that the focal person had submitted his report according to which at 16 important points on the highway around 80 traffic cops had been deputed. When the NHA counsel disputed the said report, the AAG stated that the report was submitted on affidavit. The bench adjourned hearing to Dec 11 directing the focal person to submit a fresh detailed report till then.

BOONI-BUZHUNG ROAD: The bench directed NHA to expedite work on Booni-Buzhung Road in Upper Chitral and to submit a report within a fortnight.

The bench directed the additional attorney general to take up the matter with planning commission and federal finance secretary for early release of funds for the project.

NHA chief engineer stated that initially work on the 28-km long road was started in 2007, and subsequently it was resumed in 2019. He stated that around 17 officers were transferred during that period and he had assumed the charge last year.

He assured the bench that he had raised the issue with ministry of planning and the project would be completed in June 2026. He said that he agreed with the reservations of people of the area. He added that the authority had also contacted federal government for increase in funding for the project. The bench directed him to carry out work on the road in two shifts instead of one so as to complete it at the earliest.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025