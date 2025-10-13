PHC shows concern over condition of Indus Highway

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has expressed concern over the condition of Indus Highway and directed National Highway Authority (NHA) to immediately commence its rehabilitation work.

A bench consisting of PHC Chief Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Mohammad Ijaz Khan directed the general manager (construction) of NHA to utilsie all available resources so that the road must be restored to a condition, free of hazards such as potholes, depressions, cracks and uneven surfaces and must meet the highest standards of safety, engineering and construction.

“For quality assurance, the worthy managing director of Nespak shall nominate a technically competent officer to inspect the site. A comprehensive inspection report supported by video-graphic evidence, be submitted within seven days without fail,” the bench issued directives in its 13-page detailed order related to multiple issues including the conditions of important highways including Indus Highway, Hazara Motorway and Swat Expressway.

The bench also summoned several officers including secretaries of the ministries of finance, communication and planning, as well as the chief executive officer of NHA, asking them to explain current funding status of Indus Highway, reason behind delays and present concrete measures for ensuring safety, functionality and completion of the project.

Directs NHA to immediately begin road rehabilitation

“In particular, they shall also explain that why proper highway policing akin to that deployed on M-I, M-II, Swat Expressway and Hazara Motorway, has not been deployed on the Indus Highway,” the bench directed.

The bench directed the divisional and district administration of Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan to redress the grievances of NHA regarding local interference, particularly the dismantling of dividers and road shoulders.

Similarly, commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) of these divisions were asked to submit detailed reports on complaints lodged by NHA. They were also asked to ensure safety of NHA personnel and deploy well-trained and energetic traffic police for regular highway patrolling and enforcement of traffic regulations.

The bench directed KP Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel to ensure compliance and timely submission of reports and fresh video-graphic evidence of the ongoing construction.

Advocate Sikandar Rashid appeared for NHA and stated that the project was initiated in 2018 with an estimated cost of Rs30 billion, which had now risen to Rs41 billion due to inflation and delays.

He claimed that 80 per cent of the work was completed and the remaining 20 per cent was pending owing to financial constraints, resistance from locals and misuse of highway due to lack of policing.

The matter will be gain taken up for hearing on Oct 16.

The bench observed that Indus Highway held immense national importance, serving as a vital transportation artery for millions particularly remote populations across Pakistan.

“Unlike certain motorways catering predominantly to privileged segments of society, this highway is a lifeline for common citizen supporting daily commutes, commercial activity and access to essential services. Its neglect, delayed completion or substandard maintenance is not merely an administrative lapse but a grave matter of public welfare and social justice, an alarming example of bad governance,” the bench observed.

Referring to a video footage submitted by the NHA general manager (construction), Ihtishamul Haq, the bench pointed out that the footage revealed poor construction quality, lack of traffic discipline and complete disregard for safety measures, culminating in chaotic conditions and an alarming number of fatal traffic accidents.

“Though some stretches show progress, yet the overall condition remains unsatisfactory,” the bench ruled.

“This highway, used by commuters from upper Malakand through Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan and into Punjab en-route to Karachi, must be made safe and fully functional.”

“Tragically, over the past one-and-a-half years, at least 249 traffic accidents have occurred, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. These are not mere statistics but lives lost, many of them voiceless commuters whose only fault was relying on a public road that failed to protect them,” the bench observed.

SWAT EXPRESSWAY: The bench directed the project director of Swat Expressway, Barkatullah, to submit a fresh and comprehensive report outlining the current scope, progress and status of the repair and rehabilitation of the road.

“This report must be accompanied by clear video-graphic evidence illustrating both the present condition of the expressway and the remedial measures undertaken thus far.”

He was directed to ensure that all repair and rehabilitation works were being executed strictly in accordance with approved engineering and safety standards, and that all available resources were being effectively utilised to guarantee timely and high-quality completion of the project.

“Given the strategic significance of Swat Expressway in enhancing regional connectivity and public mobility, any delay or compromise in quality will not be tolerated,” the court warned.

HAZARA MOTORWAY: The bench directed the NHA general manager (construction) to submit a fresh and comprehensive report, duly supported by video-graphic evidence, detailing the current status of the repair and rehabilitation work on the motorway.

“In light of the visibly deteriorated condition of the motorway, marked by depressions, potholes, surface cracks and pitfalls, which continues to pose grave safety risks to public, the general manager is further directed to utilise all available resources to ensure expeditious and high-quality completion of the works,” the bench ordered.

The GM was directed to personally visit the site to observe, firsthand, the daily hardships and distress endured by commuters forced to travel on those hazardous and uneven stretches.

POLICE: The bench directed Advocate Mohammad Yousaf Orakzai, representing police department to submit a detailed report clearly outlining measures taken by police authorities to support NHA and other relevant agencies in safeguarding construction and rehabilitation activities; efforts to ensure traffic discipline, lane management and enforcement of road safety regulations on lndus Highway, Hazara Motorway and Swat Expressway; deployment of patrolling units and law enforcement personnel along vulnerable or high-risk segments of those routes and responses to any complaints lodged by executing agencies concerning local interference or obstruction.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025