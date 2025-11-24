Mobilisation drive in Sindh against 27th Amendment

• Opposition alliance says campaign to begin from Kamo Shaheed will cover several cities in province

• Accuses PPP of using Section 144 to curb political gatherings

• Adil Sheikh terms amendment against judicial independence

KARACHI: Opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Sunday announced a three-day public mobilisation campaign during the first week of December, beginning from Kamo Shaheed in Ghotki and culminating in Karachi as part of its ongoing “struggle” across the country against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

A key meeting of TTAP was held under the chairmanship of Syed Zain Shah, the vice chairman of alliance’s Sindh chapter.

Senior leaders including PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen’s (MWM) Allama Sadiq Jaffery, Sindh United Party’s (SUP) Munir Naich, PkMAP’s Sarbaz Abdul Rab, Bashir Khan Tareen and others attended the session.

The forum reviewed the country’s prevailing political and constitutional situation and approved several decisions.

A statement issued after the meeting said that opposition leaders resolved that the TTAP would launch a three-day public mobilisation campaign during the first week of December, beginning from Kamo Shaheed in Ghotki and culminating in Karachi. Key leaders of the TTAP would address the public along the route.

“The participants of the meeting lauded the people of Sindh for observing Black Day on November 21 and appreciated the ongoing struggle of lawyers across the country against the 27th Constitutional Amendment,” it said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, TTAP vice chairman and SUP Chief Syed Zain Shah said the three-day rally would travel through multiple cities before reaching Karachi on the third day.

He said the public had grown weary of the current system, which had been marred by unemployment, economic hardship and rising inflation.

“The 27th Amendment has undermined the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law,” he added.

He accused the PPP of repeatedly enforcing Section 144 across Sindh to avoid facing the public’s reaction.

“After TTAP announced a public rally in Hyderabad, the sudden imposition of Section 144 throughout the province has proved that the PPP has lost its popular support in Sindh,” he said.

He added that the nationwide movement had now entered a decisive phase and attempts to “suppress public opinion or impose governments on the basis of a fabricated mandate would no longer be tolerated.”

Mr Sheikh of PTI said the 27th Cons­titutional Amendment had “stripped the judiciary of its independence” and that only a people’s struggle could dismantle the system established through a “stolen mandate”.

He said the government was introducing “anti-people” amendments while keeping PTI founder Imran Khan in “unjust imprisonment”.

“These measures will not be accepted under any circumstances,” he said.

Large public gatherings, he said, would be held in several cities during the December campaign.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025