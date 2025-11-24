E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Sindh swimmers dominate at national age group championships

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 24, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Swimm­ers from Sindh province put in a commanding performance at the 29th Natio­nal Age Group Swimming Championship, claiming the best swimmer awards in three out of four boys’ categories as the event concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

Mohammad Rafi (U-12), Ali Usman (U-14) and Syed Azlan Sohail (U-16) were all crowned best swimmers in their respective age groups.

The sole exception was in the U-10 category, where Punjab’s Mohammad Aban Kashif took the honour after winning five gold medals.

The competition saw several new national records set. In the boys’ U-16 event, Azlan from Sindh set a new record in the 200m Indivi­dual medley with a time of 2:13.82 on his way to being named best swimmer.

Other record-breaking performances came from Zayyan Ali Khan of Punjab in the U-10 50m backstroke (38.10 seconds), and a Pun­jab team in the U-10 4x50m freestyle relay (2:19.02).

Sindh’s swimmer dominated the U-12 category with Mustafa Maqbool winning two gold medals (200m breaststroke and freestyle) while Rafi also bagged a gold in 50 meter free style.

In the concurrently held 24th National Age Group Championship for girls, Zoya Omair Hafiz from Sindh set a new national record in the U-12 200m Individual Medley, clocking 2:51.78.

The championship also saw strong team performances in the relays, with teams from Sindh and Punjab trading victories across the various age groups.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe